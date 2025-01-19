Foolio Murder Suspect Accused Of Reenacting Shooting In Interrogation Room

BY Caroline Fisher 1.7K Views
459148178_535762725565147_9059101248857449952_n-_1_-_1_-_1_
Photo Credit: @julio_foolio on IG
Davion Murphy reportedly appeared in court last week after months on the run.

It's been several months since Julio Foolio's tragic death, and earlier this month, authorities were finally able to catch their fifth suspect. In June of 2024, the Florida rapper was celebrating his birthday at a Tampa hotel where he was fatally shot. Isaiah Chance, Sean Gathright, Rashad Murphy, and Alicia Andrews were later arrested in connection with the shooting. Davion Murphy was reportedly on the run until just a few weeks ago.

According to 10 Tampa Bay, he appeared in court and was denied bond last week. Prosecutors argued that he could allegedly be a flight risk and a danger to society. Various members of law enforcement also testified about the case. One even accused Davion Murphy of reenacting the alleged crime in the interrogation room once detectives left. Allegedly, he stood up and pretended to hold a gun and fire multiple shots while walking around the room.

Davion Murphy's Bond Reportedly Denied After Several Months On The Run

This latest update on the case comes just a few months after it was reported that another suspect, Rashad Murphy, is planning an insanity defense. According to AllHipHop, his team requested a forensic neuropsychological evaluation in November. This indicates that his mental state could be a key part of their argument. He's accused of first-degree murder and attempted murder. In order for his defense to be successful, his team must prove that he wasn't able to distinguish right from wrong or understand the consequences of his actions at the time of his alleged crime.

Documents obtained by XXL in October also show that Florida State Attorney Susan S. Lopez filed a motion revealing Florida's intention to pursue the death penalty for Chance, Gathright, and Rashad Murphy if they're found guilty. In August, Chance and Andrews pleaded not guilty to four counts of premeditated first-degree murder, per the outlet. WTSP reports that Gathright pleaded not guilty to two counts of premeditated first-degree murder, attempted premeditated first-degree murder, and tampering with physical evidence.

[Via]

