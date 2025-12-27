Lil Wayne's Children Reveal Difficulties At School Due To Their Father's Fame

Reginae Carter has reflected a lot on her father Lil Wayne on her Heir Time podcast, even recalling how some of Wayne's affiliates cost her collab opportunities. On the most recent Christmas episode of the show, Reginae's siblings Dwayne Carter III, Kameron Carter, and Neal "Lil Novi" Carter joined her to talk about their father, their careers, their family dynamic, and much more.

However, one of the most interesting parts of the conversation was when they discussed how Lil Wayne's fame impacted their personal connections in school settings. Apparently, it was hard for them to feel validated and seen for anything other than being a legendary rapper's child.

"I would say growing up, my first impression of school was difficult because I would walk around and hear like, 'Oh, that's Wayne's son,'" Kameron shared. "I was little, so I didn't really get it, and I didn't like it." Reginae said she liked the attention before he continued: "At a young age, I didn't like it because I wanted to know who would be my real friend. I didn't care about all the attention, I wanted to actually garner real relationships. That was hard, and I had to learn how to do it. But once I got acclimated and once I got used to it, I found the right people, and it was fine. But it was for sure difficult at the beginning."

Lil Wayne's Kids

"They would all be pressed about me the whole time," Dwayne III said of his "terrible" personal private school experience before moving. "And [rich kids] kept trying to ask me crazy questions. You don't know how many crazy questions people done asked me. And the funniest part is the people who started to care less was when I went to public school."

On the other hand, Reginae Carter reflected on her own experiences and said she had to learn to avoid people trying to take advantage of her family connection. While Neal didn't chime in regarding this specific topic, Lil Novi loves Lil Wayne and is following in his footsteps as an artist. So maybe he has a different perspective, but he seemed to connect with what his brothers were saying.