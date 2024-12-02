Lil Wayne's Son, Lil Novi, Reveals What He Thinks Is His Dad's Best Album

It's an understandable take given he just turned 15 three days ago.

The importance of Lil Wayne to the rap game is indelible, that pretty much goes without saying. His catalog ranks extremely high amongst the rest of his generation of MCs. The various flows, clever one-liners, and tremendous punch lines are also what makes Weezy so iconic. His career is not defined by not being able to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Lil Wayne will always be seen as a generational talent, regardless of what venues he doesn't get to play at. The number of people who see just how great he is more than enough to solidify his place in the hip-hop Hall of Fame, so to speak.

His son Neal, of course, knows just how important his dad is to so many people. The 15-year-old is one of Wayne's four children and is also the youngest. So, him recognizing that already is really awesome to see. However, given how short his time has been so far on Earth, he's still not going to have the most complete view, which is understandable.

Lil Wayne's 15-Year Old Son Draws A Host Of Reactions

We say that because the up-and-coming rapper listed what believes is his dad's best album of all time. Neal (Lil Novi), spoke honestly when answering the question of what he thinks are Wayne's top three records, saying that he only listens to his newer material. It's unfortunate because he's missing out some of his classic Carter entries and some legendary mixtapes. With that in mind, it wasn't too big of a shocker to hear him say that Tha Carter V is his top choice.