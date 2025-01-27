Lil Wayne To Make Cameo In His Son's Music Video As Fans Debate The 15-Year-Old’s Artistic Style

Lil Novi (Neal Carter) is receiving some unfair comparisons.

When famous people who are amazing at something have children, people expect their offspring to follow in their footsteps. Then, if the kid begins to show signs that they can find some level of success in their pop's field, expectations ramp up. They do so rapidly and most of the time, unfairly. Just take LeBron James' two NBA prospects, Bronny and Bryce. Both are tied to established college basketball programs, and each have some buzz from scouts. However, at least for the former, things are currently not panning out. He's in the G League and not anywhere near the same level as his dad was at his age. But that's okay, and fans are most likely going to have to apply that same logic to the youngest son of Lil Wayne.

Lil Novi (Neal Carter), just turned 15 on November 30. From what we have heard, he looks to be third to be interested in taking rap seriously. According to People, Novi's two older brothers, Dwayne Michael Carter III and Kameron also have some material out there. But it seems that Neal has the most experience so far, recently dropping a new single "2 KOOL 4 SKOOL" as well as a teaser EP, B4 The albVm on his birthday.

Lil Wayne Setting An Example For All Celebrity Dads Out There

Based on this, Lil Novi almost certainly has an upcoming mixtape or album. Also aiding this potential rollout is a preview of an upcoming music video. In the short teaser for it, Lil Wayne makes two appearances in it, as well as potentially one of his older brothers. The three boys find themselves in front of the camera as well as in a Ferrari. While this is definitely a wholesome moment for fans of Wayne, some are using this as a vehicle for voicing their skepticism/hate for Novi's future.

"Would’ve told my son get back in the booth, you ain’t carrying my legacy like that 😂💯," one writes. "People over 30. This is not for us. So leave it be 💀💀💀," adds another. Clearly, Novi is influenced by rappers of his time. He sort of admitted to that not too long ago when he said his dad's Tha Carter V was his best album. But thankfully, some folks are a bit more understanding and realistic. "Remind me to never fw yall in real life.. y’all too judgmental in the comment section. 🤦🏾‍♂️" At the end of the day, Lil Novi is following his dreams and that's what matters.

