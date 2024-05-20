Lil Wayne's Son Says Playboi Carti Has Reached His Dad's Level: "He's There"

Lil Wayne's son, Lil Novi, says that Playboi Carti is the younger generation's version of his father. Speaking about the topic of the greatest rappers of all time during an interview with Flophouse Atlanta, Novi placed Carti just below his dad and said that he's reached his level. "Obviously, my dad but for me, I'd say like because Carti is like the Wayne now so yeah, Carti. If you really like think, he's there, he's reached that level. He's done crazy numbers."

When Kurrco shared a clip of the interview on Twitter, fans had mixed responses to the hot take. "I don’t think he knows how God tier of a rapper his dad is," one user replied. Another argued: "Not even in the same stratosphere numbers wise. Wayne was big as Drake but cool with the kids like Carti. Whole different monster." On another topic, others noted how similar Wayne and his son sound.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 02: (Editorial Use Only) Playboi Carti performs on the main stage during Day 2 of Wireless Festival 2022 at Crystal Palace Park on July 02, 2022, in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

Following in his father's footsteps, Novi has been pursuing a music career of his own at a young age. He previously landed a feature on his father's No Ceilings 3 mixtape. More recently, he's been previewing experimental music on his social media pages. Novi is one of four kids Wayne shares with four different mothers. His others include Reginae Carter with ex-wife Toya Johnson, Dwayne Carter III with Sarah Vivian, and Kameron Carter with Lauren London. Check out Novi's recent comments below.

As for Wayne, he recently made headlines for performing at Travis Kelce’s Kelce Jam 2024 event over the weekend. Be on the lookout for further updates on Lil Wayne and his son, as well as Playboi Carti on HotNewHipHop.

