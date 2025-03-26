Lil Wayne’s Son Lil Novi Delivers Polarizing Remix Of Playboi Carti’s “Like Weezy”

Despite being just 15 years old, Lil Wayne's youngest son Neal is committed to his craft. The high schooler, who also goes by his moniker Lil Novi, frequently flaunts his musical talent online. While it typically earns mixed reactions from social media users, most can agree that he has serious potential. In the past, he's sparked comparisons to the likes of Yeat, Playboi Carti, and more.

Recently, Lil Novi even dropped off a snippet of his own remix of Carti's track, "LIKE WEEZY." The song appears on the Atlanta artist's new album MUSIC, which he unleashed earlier this month. So far, X users in Kurrco's replies have a lot to say about Lil Novi's latest offering. While some are impressed with what he was able to come up with, others think it left a lot to be desired. Many also point out that he's still young, and though he has plenty of time to mature and evolve, is off to a great start.

Lil Wayne's Hot Boys Reunion

"Not bad for a little kid lmao," one X user writes. "This sh*t hard [fire emojis]," another says. As for Lil Novi's father, he's been making headlines in recent weeks for reuniting with his fellow Hot Boys members. A few weeks back, he and the rest of the group went viral for seemingly abandoning Birdman onstage during a speech. Last month, they went viral once again after Birdman appeared to doze off during a performance, prompting B.G. to try to wake him up.