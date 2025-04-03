Playboi Carti Equates Himself To Lil Wayne While Celebrating "MUSIC" Success

lil-wayne-rapper-roots-picnic-2024-4
PHILADELPHIA, PA - JUNE 2: Rapper, Lil Wayne, performs during Day 2 of the Roots Picnic festival 2024, in Fairmount Park in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Brandon Laws/HotNewHipHop)
Lil Wayne's son is a massive Playboi Carti fan who even remixed "LIKE WEEZY," and he also thinks these two are in similar legend spaces.

Lil Wayne is by far one of the most influential rappers of all time, and Playboi Carti is a shining example of that. While you might see their styles and eras as very different, the latter has actually referenced the former a lot during the grueling rollout for his long-awaited new album. In fact, King Vamp recently referenced feeling "LIKE WEEZY" while celebrating the commercial success of MUSIC. "FEELING LIKE WEEZY WE ALREADY PLATINUM N DA STREETS," he captioned an IG burner post about how the record sold 500,000 units in about two weeks, which fell around the ten-year anniversary of his breakout hit, "Broke Boi."

Speaking of "bois," BABY BOI is Playboi Carti's next album, and at this rate, we will probably get to sink 100 hours into GTA 7 before it comes out. Jokes aside, he seems very excited to give his fans even more material following a SORRY 4 DA WAIT deluxe for MUSIC, which itself is another Wayne reference. Whether or not that actually pans out anytime soon is a question for Father Time, who notoriously evaded Carti for about four years and three months after Whole Lotta Red. Also, Lil Wayne is finally dropping Tha Carter VI this year, which is amazing.

Playboi Carti & Lil Wayne's Son

But Playboi Carti and Lil Wayne's connection goes much deeper than just similarly mythical album delays and the former's artistic admiration of the latter. Tunechi's son Lil Novi recently remixed "LIKE WEEZY" himself, bridging the generational gap in a pretty interesting way. We love the original, but no line on it cuts quite as hard as "I told her I'm baby Weezy, but she ain't believe me." Also, it proves the Opium boss is not the most authoritative voice comparing him to Wayne's legend status.

Flophouse Atlanta asked Lil Novi about the greatest rappers of all time in his opinion. "Obviously, my dad," he replied concerning Lil Wayne. "But for me, I'd say like, because Carti is like the Wayne now. So yeah, Carti. If you really like, think, he's there, he's reached that level. He's done crazy numbers." With even more big things for Playboi Carti moving forward, we imagine he will feel like Weezy for a while.

