Playboi Carti & The Alchemist Collab Leaks Online And Fans Are In Disbelief

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Playboi Carti The Alchemist Collab Leaks Hip Hop News
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 01: Rapper Playboi Carti attends the game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on April 01, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Playboi Carti is still running the charts with "MUSIC," whereas The Alchemist has even more heat coming after his 2 Chainz and Larry June LP.

With the spirit of April Fool's in the air, fans couldn't believe their ears when an alleged collaboration between Playboi Carti and The Alchemist leaked online on Wednesday (April 2). The track in question is from A$AP Nast – reportedly titled "Take The Soul" according to HipHopDX – and features brief but cloudy vocals from Carti. Both rappers do well over sunburnt and earthy production courtesy of Uncle Al, and the "FOMDJ" MC in particular takes an unorthodox approach to his flow. What's more is that the beat-making legend seemed to confirm this. "Imagine if i didn’t make this beat," he replied to a fan on Twitter who demanded an Opium X ALC crossover.

Of course, The Alchemist is a bit of a troll on social media sometimes, so we can never be too sure. Still, this doesn't mean that some fans didn't love the contrast between his beat-making style and Playboi Carti and A$AP Nast's performances on "Take The Soul." We imagine there's a long way this could go, as Al works with some of the biggest artists in the game regardless of how their stereotypical artistry meshes with his own on paper. We didn't expect Travis Scott and Drake collabs in 2023, for example, yet "LOST FOREVER" and "Wick Man" respectively are two great recent highlights from both superstars.

Playboi Carti New Album

What's more is that both artists have big chances to feature each other on their next projects. Playboi Carti keeps teasing his BABY BOI album, and at this rate, it'll probably come out within four U.S. presidential terms. Jokes aside, fans are always looking for him to take things to the next level and come through with a new sound, so this new production avenue for him is very exciting. We can only imagine the results if they really hone their craft and make something new out of their unexpected link-ups.

On the other hand, The Alchemist has more heat on the way. He will assist Erykah Badu on her next LP as its sole producer, which also hypes up his work for the upcoming Mobb Deep release. All in all, we would love to hear more collaborations from these two.

