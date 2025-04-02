Playboi Carti & Gio Enjoy Hawks Game Together Amid Rampant Dating Rumors

It goes without saying that it's been a busy few weeks for Playboi Carti. Last month, he finally unleashed his eagerly anticipated new album MUSIC following plenty of teasing. Now, just a few weeks later, the project is eligible for gold certification by the RIAA. Obviously, he has some exciting new career milestones to celebrate these days. There have also been some exciting developments in the artist's personal life recently, however.

He's rumored to be in a relationship with Giovanna Ramos, otherwise known as Gio. The two of them were even recently spotted at the Atlanta Hawks' game against the Portland Trail Blazers yesterday. The rumored couple appeared to be in good spirits, leaning in close to each other to chat. While their relationship status is still unconfirmed at the time of writing, Carti fueled rumors that they're an item last month when he dropped $60K on her birthday present. Reportedly, he bought her an Audemars Piguet watch, which she was sure to show off on her Instagram Story.

Is Playboi Carti Dating Gio?

He fueled the dating rumors yet again a couple of weeks later while celebrating the success of MUSIC. Carti had made history after 31 of his songs charted on the Billboard Hot 100 at the same time, so he hopped online to do a bit of well-deserved bragging. "@ft.gioo Ya ex could never,” he captioned a post about the impressive achievement on his Instagram Story. Some social media users even speculated that this was a Lil Yachty diss, as he too was previously speculated to be in a relationship with Gio.