Playboi Carti & Gio Enjoy Hawks Game Together Amid Rampant Dating Rumors

BY Caroline Fisher 1301 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Playboi Carti Gio Hawks Game Gossip News
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 07: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Playboi Carti performs during day one of Wireless Festival 2023 at Finsbury Park on July 07, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)
Rumors that Playboi Carti is in a relationship with Giovanna Ramos, otherwise known as Gio, have been circulating for months.

It goes without saying that it's been a busy few weeks for Playboi Carti. Last month, he finally unleashed his eagerly anticipated new album MUSIC following plenty of teasing. Now, just a few weeks later, the project is eligible for gold certification by the RIAA. Obviously, he has some exciting new career milestones to celebrate these days. There have also been some exciting developments in the artist's personal life recently, however.

He's rumored to be in a relationship with Giovanna Ramos, otherwise known as Gio. The two of them were even recently spotted at the Atlanta Hawks' game against the Portland Trail Blazers yesterday. The rumored couple appeared to be in good spirits, leaning in close to each other to chat. While their relationship status is still unconfirmed at the time of writing, Carti fueled rumors that they're an item last month when he dropped $60K on her birthday present. Reportedly, he bought her an Audemars Piguet watch, which she was sure to show off on her Instagram Story.

Read More: Playboi Carti's "MUSIC" Eligible For Gold Certification Just Three Weeks After Release

Is Playboi Carti Dating Gio?

He fueled the dating rumors yet again a couple of weeks later while celebrating the success of MUSIC. Carti had made history after 31 of his songs charted on the Billboard Hot 100 at the same time, so he hopped online to do a bit of well-deserved bragging. "@ft.gioo Ya ex could never,” he captioned a post about the impressive achievement on his Instagram Story. Some social media users even speculated that this was a Lil Yachty diss, as he too was previously speculated to be in a relationship with Gio.

He decided to set the record straight on X amid the chatter, clarifying that the two of them were never anything more than friends. "I never dated gio 4 da record. Was always platonic," he tweeted at the time, according to VladTV. For now, it remains unclear exactly which of Gio's exes Playboi Carti was referring to.

Read More: Kanye West Apparently "Loves" Playboi Carti Again Despite His Previous Rants

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Wireless Festival 2023 - Day 1 Music Playboi Carti Seemingly Disses Lil Yachty After Setting Billboard Record 4.8K
Playboi Carti Fuels Gio Ramos Dating Rumors Hip Hop News Music Playboi Carti Fuels Gio Ramos Dating Rumors With $60K Luxury Gift 3.6K
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman Music Lil Yachty Issues Key Clarification In Response To Playboi Carti's Apparent Diss 1.7K
Tyler The Creator Lil Yachty Freestyle Hip Hop News Music Tyler The Creator & Lil Yachty Take Break From Tour To Freestyle On The Street 2.4K