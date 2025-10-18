Gio Seemingly Denies Playboi Carti Assault Allegations After Arrest Report

Playboi Carti has been the subject of assault allegations in the past, as well as other accusations regarding his relationships and behavior. However, a recent report claiming that police either cited or arrested him for allegedly assaulting his presumed partner Giovanna "Gio" Ramos and a limo driver has taken things to a new level of unconfirmed speculation.

Take everything with a grain of salt, as there are various conflicting reports on this situation, none of which have been explicitly confirmed yet and are pending investigation. Nevertheless, as caught by Kurrco on Twitter, Gio seemingly responded to these reports via an Instagram Story post. "fake news," she wrote. There is nothing about the message or picture that gets into specifics or confirms this potential link to this report.

As such, we will have to see if the "GOOD CREDIT" MC or his team respond to this outright, or if any other information from law enforcement or other official authorities emerges. For now, things are very murky at press time.

Also, while we and others have referred to Gio as Playboi Carti's rumored partner in the past, it's important to note that they have never explicitly confirmed their relationship. Nevertheless, people continue to speculate about it.

Playboi Carti Arrested

For those unaware, these reports on assault allegations concern an alleged run-in with police in Utah the day before Carti's "Antagonist" tour opener in the area. On the way to rehearsals, he allegedly struck his partner per the reports, which many fans presumed to be Gio. When the limo driver allegedly pulled over to try to resolve the situation, the Atlanta rapper allegedly attacked him, and police responded after various calls. It's still unclear if this was an arrest or just a citation; either way, he made it for the Utah show.

As Playboi Carti's still busy with future shows, we doubt he will respond to this outright. Still, maybe this clears up quickly, as a lack of a follow-up would be a big question mark for concerned fans.