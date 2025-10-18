Playboi Carti Reportedly Arrested For Alleged Assault Before Utah Concert

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 858 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Playboi Carti Cited Alleged Assault Utah Concert Hip Hop News
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 16: Rapper Playboi Carti debuts his new album "Music" onstage during the Rolling Loud Festival at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 16, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
Take this Playboi Carti report with a massive grain of salt, as there are various conflicting bits of information on the Internet.

Playboi Carti and the rest of his Opium cohort launched their "Antagonist" tour in Salt Lake City, Utah back on Friday, October 3. While fans assumed it went well, multiple reports now claim that police in the state actually arrested him – or, at the very least, cited him – before the show due to alleged assault.

Take this news with a massive grain of salt, as we still need more information to confirm this situation or law enforcement's response. Also, there are some conflicting reports on the matter. First off, a report from CBS2 KUTV cites an alleged charging document from October 9 concerning assault. The report claims police arrested the Atlanta artist after allegedly assaulting someone on Thursday, October 2, but court documents do not reportedly reveal the details of the incident.

Elsewhere, KSL reportedly obtained the police report on the matter, in which Wasatch County sheriff's deputies recalled responding to a reported altercation on October 2. A caller reportedly told police that two men were fighting near two black SUVs, and the alleged victim – Carti's limo driver in Utah – called police and waited for them to arrive. He said he picked the Whole Lotta Red artist and his entourage up at Park City and was taking them to Utah County for a rehearsal when Carti and his partner (presumably Gio) allegedly got in a fight.

Read More: Playboi Carti Arrested For Allegedly Choking Pregnant Girlfriend

Playboi Carti Allegedly Arrested
The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn Tour - Atlanta, GA
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 21: Playboi Carti performs during The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn Tour at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 21, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images)

"(The driver) stated the fight was escalating to a point he was uncomfortable. [He] wanted to de-escalate and separate them," the police report reportedly read. "The client had two SUVs for service and the security guard was in the other one. (The driver) stated he contacted him and informed him he wanted them (in) different cars." When the driver stopped the car, he claims the girlfriend was upset with him, Carti hit her (although he admitted he didn't actually see anything happen; just her hunched over), and that he then hit the driver. Deputies took note of the driver's alleged injuries.

Then, law enforcement reportedly spoke to Playboi Carti, his presumed girlfriend Gio, and his security guard. The woman in this report, presumably Gio, said she hit the driver, and the security guard also took the blame. Nevertheless, Carti reportedly admitted to hitting the driver as well. The "24 Songs / Made It This Far" MC was reportedly issued a citation for assault.

"Although he asked if there was a way to take care of it now, I informed him no, it will need to go through the court process," the deputy reportedly wrote in the report. "[Carti] was compliant with law enforcement but mad that [the limo driver] was doing this based on his status. [Carti] complied with photos of his hands but would not allow any photo of his face to identify the hands." Take all this with a grain of salt as we await further confirmation from the parties involved.

Read More: Iggy Azalea Shades Playboi Carti While Labeling Herself A "Single Mother"

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 77.8K
Wireless Festival 2022: Crystal Palace Park Music Is Playboi Carti In Jail? 13.3K
Ser Baffo/Getty Images Music Playboi Carti Found Guilty Of Trashing Tour Bus & Assaulting Driver: Report 3.0K
Playboi Carti Responds Fan Drop New Album BABY BOI Hip Hop News Music Playboi Carti Cheekily Responds To A Fan Daring Him To Drop His New Album "BABY BOI" 1.7K
Comments 1