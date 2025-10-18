Playboi Carti Reportedly Arrested For Alleged Assault Before Utah Concert

Playboi Carti and the rest of his Opium cohort launched their "Antagonist" tour in Salt Lake City, Utah back on Friday, October 3. While fans assumed it went well, multiple reports now claim that police in the state actually arrested him – or, at the very least, cited him – before the show due to alleged assault.

Take this news with a massive grain of salt, as we still need more information to confirm this situation or law enforcement's response. Also, there are some conflicting reports on the matter. First off, a report from CBS2 KUTV cites an alleged charging document from October 9 concerning assault. The report claims police arrested the Atlanta artist after allegedly assaulting someone on Thursday, October 2, but court documents do not reportedly reveal the details of the incident.

Elsewhere, KSL reportedly obtained the police report on the matter, in which Wasatch County sheriff's deputies recalled responding to a reported altercation on October 2. A caller reportedly told police that two men were fighting near two black SUVs, and the alleged victim – Carti's limo driver in Utah – called police and waited for them to arrive. He said he picked the Whole Lotta Red artist and his entourage up at Park City and was taking them to Utah County for a rehearsal when Carti and his partner (presumably Gio) allegedly got in a fight.

Playboi Carti Allegedly Arrested

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 21: Playboi Carti performs during The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn Tour at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 21, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images)

"(The driver) stated the fight was escalating to a point he was uncomfortable. [He] wanted to de-escalate and separate them," the police report reportedly read. "The client had two SUVs for service and the security guard was in the other one. (The driver) stated he contacted him and informed him he wanted them (in) different cars." When the driver stopped the car, he claims the girlfriend was upset with him, Carti hit her (although he admitted he didn't actually see anything happen; just her hunched over), and that he then hit the driver. Deputies took note of the driver's alleged injuries.

Then, law enforcement reportedly spoke to Playboi Carti, his presumed girlfriend Gio, and his security guard. The woman in this report, presumably Gio, said she hit the driver, and the security guard also took the blame. Nevertheless, Carti reportedly admitted to hitting the driver as well. The "24 Songs / Made It This Far" MC was reportedly issued a citation for assault.