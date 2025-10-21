Playboi Carti Allegedly Threatened To Shoot Limo Driver According To New Dispatch Audio

BY Alexander Cole 130 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
The Weeknd | After Hours Til Dawn Tour - Sao Paulo
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - SEPTEMBER 7: Playboi Carti on stage with Abel 'The Weeknd' Tesfaye during the 'After Hours Til Dawn Tour' at MorumBIS on September 7, 2024 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images for Live Nation)
Playboi Carti was recently hit with a citation for misdemeanor assault following an alleged incident in Utah on October 2nd.

Playboi Carti was in the news over the weekend for all of the wrong reasons. It was reported that he had been detained by police following an argument with a limo driver and his alleged girlfriend, Giovanna Ramos. As it turns out, the artist was handed a citation for misdemeanor assault, and must return to court in December.

This alleged incident actually took place all the way back on October 2nd while Carti was in Utah for his tour. According to TMZ, Carti began arguing with Gio, before eventually setting his sights on driver, Carl Reynolds. Carti allegedly hit Reynolds in the face, and eventually left the vehicle before getting in another car.

Carti was eventually detained down the road from where Reynolds had pulled over. Now, dispatch audio from the situation has made its way into the hands of TMZ, and it is looking worse for Carti. As you can hear, the cops tell the dispatcher that the artist had allegedly threatened to shoot another driver named Lance Hayes.

Read More: Playboi Carti Allegedly Teases Five-Year Anniversary Edition Of "Whole Lotta Red"

Playboi Carti Arrested

Despite what occurred, the artist remains on tour with his Opium labelmates such as Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, and Homixide Gang. The tour has had a plethora of guests, including superstars like A$AP Rocky and Kendrick Lamar.

Going forward, we won't have too many updates about this case until Carti's court date in December. However, this is certainly not the publicity that fans were hoping for. This is a controversy that won't go away easily.

Meanwhile, Carti is reportedly working on a new album called BABY BOI. Although if there is one thing fans understand about Carti, it is that these projects take years to complete. It would be nothing short of a miracle if he dropped two projects in the span of one year.

To be fair, MUSIC has 34 songs if you include the deluxe project. With that in mind, fans have lots to sink their teeth into going forward.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Blows The Roof Off Crypto.com Arena After Popping Out For Playboi Carti's Show

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Playboi Carti Cited Alleged Assault Utah Concert Hip Hop News Music Playboi Carti Reportedly Arrested For Alleged Assault Before Utah Concert 3.0K
The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn Tour - Atlanta, GA Music Playboi Carti's "Antagonist 2.0" Tour Setlist Is Beyond Parody 2.4K
Wireless Festival 2022: Crystal Palace Park Music Playboi Carti Teases His Next Song And Video "Baby Boi" 923
Gio Denies Playboi Carti Assault Allegations Arrest Hip Hop News Relationships Gio Seemingly Denies Playboi Carti Assault Allegations After Arrest Report 3.1K
Comments 0