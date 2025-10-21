Playboi Carti Allegedly Threatened To Shoot Limo Driver According To New Dispatch Audio

Playboi Carti was in the news over the weekend for all of the wrong reasons. It was reported that he had been detained by police following an argument with a limo driver and his alleged girlfriend, Giovanna Ramos. As it turns out, the artist was handed a citation for misdemeanor assault, and must return to court in December.

This alleged incident actually took place all the way back on October 2nd while Carti was in Utah for his tour. According to TMZ, Carti began arguing with Gio, before eventually setting his sights on driver, Carl Reynolds. Carti allegedly hit Reynolds in the face, and eventually left the vehicle before getting in another car.

Carti was eventually detained down the road from where Reynolds had pulled over. Now, dispatch audio from the situation has made its way into the hands of TMZ, and it is looking worse for Carti. As you can hear, the cops tell the dispatcher that the artist had allegedly threatened to shoot another driver named Lance Hayes.

Playboi Carti Arrested

Despite what occurred, the artist remains on tour with his Opium labelmates such as Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, and Homixide Gang. The tour has had a plethora of guests, including superstars like A$AP Rocky and Kendrick Lamar.

Going forward, we won't have too many updates about this case until Carti's court date in December. However, this is certainly not the publicity that fans were hoping for. This is a controversy that won't go away easily.

Meanwhile, Carti is reportedly working on a new album called BABY BOI. Although if there is one thing fans understand about Carti, it is that these projects take years to complete. It would be nothing short of a miracle if he dropped two projects in the span of one year.