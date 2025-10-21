News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Search input
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
Search input
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
Carl Reynolds
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Music
Playboi Carti Allegedly Threatened To Shoot Limo Driver According To New Dispatch Audio
Playboi Carti was recently hit with a citation for misdemeanor assault following an alleged incident in Utah on October 2nd.
By
Alexander Cole
October 21, 2025
11 Views