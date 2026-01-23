Playboi Carti Gets Pre-Trial Date For Allegedly Assaulting Woman & Driver

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Playboi Carti Pre Trial Date Alleged Assault Woman Driver
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - SEPTEMBER 7: Playboi Carti on stage with Abel 'The Weeknd' Tesfaye during the 'After Hours Til Dawn Tour' at MorumBIS on September 7, 2024 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images for Live Nation)
Playboi Carti and his purported boo Giovanna "Gio" Ramos seemed to deny these claims back when they first surfaced last October.

After an incredible 2025, many Playboi Carti fans wonder what his 2026 will look like. Based on newly surfaced court documents, it's not looking easy. As caught by XXL on Twitter, his Utah case over allegedly assaulting a woman and his driver during his "Antagonist" tour is moving forward, with a pre-trial date in Wasatch County reportedly set for Tuesday (January 27).

For those unaware, this legal hurdle stems from an alleged October altercation in which the Atlanta rapper allegedly struck his driver Carl Reynolds in the face. This was after Reynolds allegedly pulled the car over, and after Carti allegedly struck a woman in the chest. Per the police report, he admitted to attacking Reynolds for "stopping in a weird place and dropping them off."

When this news broke back in October, many fans assumed the woman in question was Playboi Carti's purported partner, Giovanna "Gio" Ramos. However, she seemed to deny these reports via a vague Instagram Story shortly after. Most consequentially, the aforementioned report does not name the woman in question, so folks don't have true confirmation of her identity.

What Are Playboi Carti's Assault Allegations?

In fact, Playboi Carti himself seemed to deny these allegations during a concert days after the news broke. "And my wife Gio, she's right with me," he said onstage. "Please do not believe the hype."

More specifically, the alleged misdemeanor assault incident occurred on October 2, according to police reports. After the alleged assault of the unidentified woman, Carl Reynolds pulled over and attempted to deescalate the situation. This is when Carti allegedly struck him in the face, which led Reynolds to call the police. Not only that, but dispatch audio also claimed that he threatened to shoot another driver named Lance Hayes.

We will see how these Playboi Carti allegations develop in court and what resolution they find. They come at a very busy and prolific time for the Opium artist, following a wild 2025 run with MUSIC and the hype of BABY BOI still upon us. Perhaps this pre-trial conference will shed more light on the alleged altercation's details and what actually went down to cause this legal pursuit.

