- MusicDesiigner Violated Pretrial Release Terms In Public Masturbation Case, He AdmitsThe rapper could now face unforeseen prison time.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- CrimeDJ Akademiks & Tory Lanez Respond To Megan Thee Stallion Over Alleged DNA Report, Pre-Trial Hearing DelayedFollowing Megan Thee Stallion calling out DJ Akademiks for a premature report concerning the pre-trial hearing and DNA evidence in the Tory Lanez case, both Ak and Tory have responded with explanations of their own.By Rose Lilah
- MusicYNW Bortlen Violates Pre-Trial Release Conditions: ReportYNW Bortlen, the co-defendant in YNW Melly's double murder case, allegedly violated the terms of his pre-trial release by going to the strip club a few times.By Alex Zidel
- MusicA 6th Defendant Joins Tekashi 6ix9ine In Pleading Guilty Over Narco & Weapons ChargesYet another domino falls into place one day after the Feds ID'd the Barclays Center shooter.By Devin Ch
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Might Need A New Lawyer After Pre-Trial Conference: ReportTekashi 6ix9ine's pre-trial conference took place earlier today.By Aron A.
- Music6ix9ine's Bail Petition Has Already Surpassed Its Goal Of 40K SignaturesTekashi's online support doubles in 24 hours.By Devin Ch
- MusicChris Brown & Suge Knight Argue Being Labelled "Scary Black Men" Before 1Oak TrialChris Brown and Suge Knight want their "reputation and character" dismissed as evidence in 1Oak Shooting trial.By Aron A.
- MusicJudge Asks Suge Knight For NBA Finals Prediction During Pre-TrialSuge Knight gives his NBA championship pick during a solemn court appearance.By Devin Ch