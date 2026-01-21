Gervonta Davis & The Accusations Of Violence That Follow Him

Tank is once again faced with another warrant and one more headline that reads like his scandals before it. Gervonta Davis is no longer a rising star with anger issues. He’s a man with a known history of documented violence, through allegations or video evidence, that has haunted his career.

Then, last week, the Miami Gardens Police Department issued a warrant for Davis’s arrest after a woman accused him of physically assaulting her in October 2025. The accuser, Courtney Rossel, reportedly claimed that she and Davis dated for months. She also alleged that during their relationship, she was the victim of violence on more than one occasion.

In this incident, Rossel told authorities that Gervonta "Tank" Davis assaulted her in a gentleman's club where she worked as a VIP cocktail server. He allegedly grabbed her by the back of her head and dragged her through the kitchen and stairwell before taking her outside and violently attacking her. According to ESPN, police stated that surveillance footage captured parts of the encounter and corroborated her story. However, Davis remains at large as police can't locate him.

"At this time, the Miami Gardens Police Department is actively working with the United States Marshal's fugitive task force to locate and apprehend Mr. Davis," MGPD executive officer Emmanuel Jeanty revealed. "Domestic violence is a serious crime, and the Miami Gardens Police Department remains committed to holding offenders accountable and protecting victims."

This is not the first time Davis been accused of violence or harming a woman. It’s not even the second. There’s courtroom footage, viral clips, dropped charges, and civil suits that don't simply vanish because time has moved forward. If this pattern involved anyone outside of sports or celebrity, the word people would use is habitual. Now, Davis faces being stripped of his WBA lightweight title.

Davis’s reputation has never had to reckon with his actions. Since turning pro in 2013, he’s remained an undefeated world champion and has been endorsed by Floyd Mayweather. Davis was promoted like a pay-per-view king and protected by a system that prefers power over principle.

In the years since his first assault charge, Davis has still headlined sold-out arenas. The millions in fight purses continued to roll in, and new contracts were signed. Every incident, no matter how violent or visible, was treated like a PR issue, not a legal or moral one. Still, this story isn’t about what Davis could’ve been. It’s about what he’s already done and what the world saw. More importantly, what the system of celebrity allowed.

The Women Who Were Hurt

Many allegations against Davis are unverifiable or unproven beyond verbal claims, but in 2020, a video surfaced. It was a basketball game at the University of Miami's Watsco Center. Davis was caught on camera grabbing a woman by the collar in front of a crowd, yanking her up from her seat, and dragging her out of the venue. The footage circulated quickly.

The woman was identified as Dretta Star, the mother of his child. Days later, Davis turned himself in to the authorities. He would take to social media to say, "I never once hit her, yea I was aggressive and told her come on ... that's the mother of my child I would never hurt her." He was charged with simple battery domestic violence. The case didn’t go to trial.

In December 2022, another arrest. Again, Florida. Davis was booked on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge after another woman called 911, reportedly screaming for help and saying, "He’s going to kill me" and "I'm in danger." The call was played across networks. Yet, she later withdrew her cooperation, and the charges were dropped. Prosecutors said they were “unable to proceed.”

Again, Davis returned to social media to defend his name. "I NEVER PUT MY HANDS ON MY CHILD MOTHER NOR MY F---ING DAUGHTER ARE YOU F---ING CRAZY!!" he reportedly wrote before deleting his post. "IM NOT A MONSTER I BEEN QUIET FOR TOO LONG. ... THAT'S THE ONLY REASON I'M DOING THIS NOW! JUST TO CLEAR MY NAME!"

Three years later, in July 2025, Davis was arrested in Miami Beach for allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend while picking up their children during a custody exchange. The incident reportedly took place on Father’s Day. Police noted minor injuries; she declined to press charges, and the case was dropped.

Then, Courtney Rossel’s name didn’t make news until October 2025, when she filed a civil lawsuit accusing Davis of repeated abuse during their relationship. The complaint outlined multiple alleged instances of being attacked or threatened. She alleged false imprisonment, emotional distress, and assault.

Legal Issues Outside Of Domestic Violence Allegations

Controversies didn’t stay contained to intimate relationships. In 2019, Davis was charged with one count of misdemeanor assault following an alleged altercation at a mall where the boxer was accused of shoving a police officer. TMZ reported the case was later dismissed.

In November 2020, Davis pleaded guilty to misdemeanor hit‑and‑run charges after a crash in Baltimore left four people injured, including a pregnant woman. Police said his vehicle ran a red light and struck another car, and Davis left the scene before returning in another vehicle. He was later sentenced to 90 days of home detention, three years of probation, and community service. A judge later put him in jail for violating the terms of his house arrest.

These aren't isolated lapses in judgment. Police records show prior arrests and warrants dating back to 2017, including an aggravated assault allegation that was later withdrawn. Each incident was treated as a standalone.

What Accountability Never Touched

The conversations around Davis land in the ring and in social media comment sections. Fans marvel at his power, and trainers call him generational. Davis has never issued a public apology to any of the women who accused him of abuse. There hasn't been an acknowledgment or interviews that reflect.