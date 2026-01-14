Gervonta Davis Faces Arrest Warrant Over Alleged Domestic Violence Incident

Boxing: Davis vs Fonseca
Aug 26, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Gervonta Davis fights against Francisco Fonseca during a boxing match at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
The alleged victim in the case, Gervonta Davis' ex-girlfriend, previously filed a lawsuit over the incident.

Gervonta Davis is facing a warrant for his arrest regarding an alleged domestic violence incident from October, according to ESPN. Charges include false imprisonment, battery, and attempted kidnapping.

Davis' ex-girlfriend, Courtney Rossel, previously accused him of attacking her at a gentlemen's club in Miami Gardens. She detailed the alleged incident in a lawsuit at the time, claiming he grabbed her by the back of her head and neck and dragged her into a parking garage, where he physically assaulted her.

Miami Gardens Police Department executive officer Emmanuel Jeanty confirmed news of the warrant at a press conference on Wednesday. He said that the MGPD is working alongside the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force to find the WBA lightweight champion.

"At this time, the Miami Gardens Police Department is actively working with the United States Marshal's fugitive task force to locate and apprehend Mr. Davis," Jeanty said. "Domestic violence is a serious crime, and the Miami Gardens Police Department remains committed to holding offenders accountable and protecting victims."

He added that police have been investigating the incident since Rossel filed her lawsuit. "The investigation determined that Mr. Davis used force to restrain in an attempt to remove the victim from the location against her will," Jeanty said.

Courtney Rossel's Gervonta Davis Lawsuit

Rossel originally filed her lawsuit against Davis back in October. In her filing, she accused him of battery, aggravated battery, false imprisonment, kidnapping, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Responding to the arrest warrant, Rossel's attorney, Jeff Chukwuma, told ESPN: "What the police said is exactly in line with our lawsuit. So whatever investigation they did, they determined it was enough to get a judge to sign off on an arrest warrant. The state attorney had to make the determination before, which coincides exactly with our civil complaint."

As of Wednesday afternoon, Gervonta Davis has yet to turn himself in to authorities.

