Gervonta Davis has been freed from jail after 72 days of combined house arrest and penal incarceration. Just weeks after his win over Ryan Garcia, Gervonta Davis was sentenced to three months of house arrest for his role in a 2020 hit-and-run incident. In November 2020, Davis ran a red light and struck another vehicle. Additionally, prosecutors claimed Davis fled the scene despite injuring a pregnant woman. Davis pled guilty to four charges. Furthermore, Davis began his house arrest in early May 2023, choosing to reside at the home of his trainer, Calvin Ford. On top of the house arrest, Davis was required to complete 200 hours of community service. He was also required to attend sessions with Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

However, Davis was abruptly moved to jail in June 2023. In audio released by No Jumper, Davis appears to shed light on why he was moved from house arrest to jail for the rest of his sentence. “She wanted me in a one-bedroom apartment,” Davis explains, referring to the judge, “in a one-bedroom apartment without being able to see my kids or anything.” Davis goes on to criticize the judge saying, “I don’t know if she’s a bad judge or what.” It’s unclear who Davis had called to relay this information. However, Davis stressed that he wanted to “shine light on the situation” and that was why he was calling.

Davis Freed, Devin Haney Arrested

However, Davis isn’t the only boxer who has been deal with some legal trouble lately. On July 12, Haney. was detained after a traffic stop in Los Angeles. Law enforcement had pulled Haney for an “unsafe lane change” and “failure to use a turn signal”. However, the charges escalated after officers reportedly found a semi-automatic pistol in Haney’s vehicle. After removing Haney and his security from the vehicle, officers reportedly found the gun under the driver’s seat. Furthermore, The gun was found to be registered to Haney. This meant that the boxer was arrested on felony possession of a concealed weapon.

According to jail records, Haney was released at 8:12 on the morning of July 13. His bond was set at $35,000. Furthermore, the boxer will have to face a court hearing on the charge in August. If found guilty, Haney could face up to one year in jail and a $1000 fine, per the California penal code.

