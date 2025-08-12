Gervonta Davis is no longer facing domestic violence charges as the alleged victim has dropped her case against the WBA lightweight champion. He was facing a misdemeanor battery charge for an alleged domestic dispute with his ex-girlfriend, last Father's Day.

Police originally arrested Davis on July 11, although he was released on $10,000 bond later that day. His ex-girlfriend told police that they were involved in a verbal argument over "personal matters and Gervonta having insecurities about the sexuality of their son."

According to ESPN, the woman alleged that Davis punched her "on the rear of her head with a closed fist" and slapped her across the face. She received medical treatment at a local hospital afterwards. The police report also noted that she claimed there to have been "approximately 10" previous undocumented physical altercations.

Prior to Judge Elisabeth Maria Espinosa Marin dismissing the case, a hearing had been set for Tuesday, August 12th. "This case was dropped as the victim is declining to prosecute per her victim attorney, Lindsey Chase, Esq. and her sentiments we directly confirmed by the Assistant State Attorney handling the prosecution," the Miami-Dade State's Attorney Office told TMZ Sports. "The witness to the incident, who is the victim's mother, also failed to cooperate and failed, after being subpoenaed for a prefile conference on Thursday 8/7. Followed up attempts to contact the witness [mother] via phone were unsuccessful."

Gervonta Davis' Next Fight

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 05: Gervonta Davis reacts during a press conference with Lamont. Roach Jr. at Burr Gymnasium on the campus of Howard University on December 05, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Timothy Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

It's unclear when Gervonta Davis will return to the ring. He still hasn't spoken on the allegations since his original arrest in July and doesn't have a match scheduled. Lamont Roach Jr. has mentioned wanting a rematch with Davis and their controversial bout back in March.