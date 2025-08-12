Gervonta Davis' Domestic Violence Case Dropped As Alleged Victim Decides Not To Prosecute

BY Cole Blake 554 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Boxing: Davis vs Fonseca
Aug 26, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Gervonta Davis fights against Francisco Fonseca during a boxing match at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Authorities originally arrested Gervonta Davis for a misdemeanor battery charge regarding an alleged domestic dispute in July.

Gervonta Davis is no longer facing domestic violence charges as the alleged victim has dropped her case against the WBA lightweight champion. He was facing a misdemeanor battery charge for an alleged domestic dispute with his ex-girlfriend, last Father's Day.

Police originally arrested Davis on July 11, although he was released on $10,000 bond later that day. His ex-girlfriend told police that they were involved in a verbal argument over "personal matters and Gervonta having insecurities about the sexuality of their son."

According to ESPN, the woman alleged that Davis punched her "on the rear of her head with a closed fist" and slapped her across the face. She received medical treatment at a local hospital afterwards. The police report also noted that she claimed there to have been "approximately 10" previous undocumented physical altercations.

Prior to Judge Elisabeth Maria Espinosa Marin dismissing the case, a hearing had been set for Tuesday, August 12th. "This case was dropped as the victim is declining to prosecute per her victim attorney, Lindsey Chase, Esq. and her sentiments we directly confirmed by the Assistant State Attorney handling the prosecution," the Miami-Dade State's Attorney Office told TMZ Sports. "The witness to the incident, who is the victim's mother, also failed to cooperate and failed, after being subpoenaed for a prefile conference on Thursday 8/7. Followed up attempts to contact the witness [mother] via phone were unsuccessful."

Read More: 50 Cent Joins Cam'ron To Brutally Troll Jim Jones For Jinxing Gervonta Davis' Title Fight

Gervonta Davis' Next Fight
Gervonta Davis v Lamont Roach - Promotion Press Conference
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 05: Gervonta Davis reacts during a press conference with Lamont. Roach Jr. at Burr Gymnasium on the campus of Howard University on December 05, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Timothy Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

It's unclear when Gervonta Davis will return to the ring. He still hasn't spoken on the allegations since his original arrest in July and doesn't have a match scheduled. Lamont Roach Jr. has mentioned wanting a rematch with Davis and their controversial bout back in March.

During a recent livestream caught by Sports Illustrated, Roach said: "I heard buddy is home already. So, for all of you people that keep talking that we're not fighting, this and that. I just wanna let you know that the fight is still on."

Read More: Nick Young Hilariously Blames Jim Jones & Juelz Santana For Gervonta Davis' Rough Night

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Gervonta Davis v Lamont Roach Sports Gervonta Davis Explains Why His Controversial Fight Against Lamont Roach Jr. Was Stolen From Him 1111
Gervonta Davis Arrested Alleged Domestic Violence Sports News Sports Gervonta Davis Reportedly Arrested For Alleged Domestic Violence 1263
Gervonta Davis v Mario Barrios - Press Conference Sports Gervonta Davis 911 Call Shows Woman Begging For Help 2.6K
NBA: Dallas Mavericks at Denver Nuggets Sports Nick Young Hilariously Blames Jim Jones & Juelz Santana For Gervonta Davis' Rough Night 2.2K
Comments 0