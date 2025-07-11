Gervonta Davis Reportedly Arrested For Alleged Domestic Violence

A domestic altercation allegedly took place between Gervonta Davis and his ex girlfriend a couple of weeks ago.

Gervonta Davis did not have good fight luck recently, and he now faces an even larger hurdle. According to TMZ Sports, law enforcement in Miami Beach arrested him on Friday morning (July 11) for an alleged domestic violence incident involving his ex girlfriend, the mother of his children.

Per reporter Andy Slater, the alleged altercation took place a couple of weeks ago on June 15 (Father's Day) a little after 9PM. Police reportedly searched for the boxer ever since, and a license plate reader tipped them off.

Allegedly, he was picking up his children from his former partner's home, and things allegedly became confrontational. The alleged victim told officials that they allegedly got into a verbal argument that then turned physical. She alleged that Tank struck the back of her head and caused a laceration by slapping her in the face.

Furthermore, the alleged victim's mother told police she allegedly saw the aftermath of this alleged incident and saw her daughter "visibly distressed and crying." Police also alleged that the ex girlfriend gave them a recording of the alleged argument, during which Gervonta Davis allegedly threw a small box at her.

Gervonta Davis Arrested
Boxing: Davis vs Fonseca
Aug 26, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Gervonta Davis fights against Francisco Fonseca during a boxing match at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

At press time, it seems like the outspoken combat sports veteran and his team haven't responded to this reported arrest or the allegations against him at press time. We will see how this legal situation evolves in the near future, as this is still a developing story.

In other recent headlines, Gervonta Davis has called out his losses. "They took the fight from me and made it a draw becuz I did that bulls**t knee..." he tweeted of his Lamont Roach Jr. fight. "but I landed the most punches in the fight.. he didn’t even hit me w a punch when I took the knee. I get it though, I shouldn’t have done that but that hair grease was burning my eyes!"

Amid Gervonta Davis' other narratives, we will see how this alleged domestic violence case goes on. We don't have any responses to work with as of writing this article. So there's still a lot we don't know.

