Gervonta Davis' Hair Stylist Claps Back At Him Blaming Her For Lamont Roach Jr. Draw

Gervonta Davis recently learned the hard way that the world doesn't like Johns. For all the non-Super Smash Bros. community members out there, a "John" is an excuse for why you lost a game. That's exactly what he did when his boxing match with Lamont Roach Jr. on Saturday night (March 1) in Brooklyn ended in a majority draw. This came after Tank took a knee during the ninth round. In his speech after the draw – which might as well have been a loss – he blamed his hair stylist for applying hair grease during his treatment a few days prior, which the crowd did not appreciate.

"I just got my hair done two days ago," Gervonta Davis put forth as his excuse. "And she put grease in my s**t, so the s**t was, like, you know, like, when you sweating and things like that and the grease come in my face. It burned by eyes type s**t. Damn, why y'all booing like I'm saying bulls**t? This is real facts." Now, the hair stylist in question (on social media as @leebthebrand) clapped back to this blame.

Gervonta Davis Record

"I did his hair WEDNESDAY, It's SATURDAY !" the hair stylist wrote after Gervonta Davis' accusations, which he also made via Twitter. "He did press, gym and weigh in. That's not [an] excuse how much grease did I use damn." The hair stylist had shown off the long-acclaimed boxer's look on TikTok and also joked about his blame game via their Instagram Story. "The grease in the room with us? [two crying-laughing emojis]," they posted, along with a screenshot of the hair product in question that specifically indicated "No grease."

If you're keeping score, this puts Gervonta Davis' fight record at 30 wins and one draw, which could've easily been his first loss if the referee called the knockdown. He expressed after the Lamont Roach Jr. boxing match that he definitely wants his next bout to be a reencounter with Roach Jr. in the ring. For that occasion, Tank will probably find a different hair stylist. But this one is not taking one bit of the blame.