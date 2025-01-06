Gervonta Davis Has The Internet In Tears Thanks To His New Hairstyle

Is the ponytail a look for Tank?

Gervonta Davis is one of the most formidable boxers around, but he's not safe from some jabs once the ponytail comes out to play (probably right before a rebraid). Moreover, he recently posted a picture on social media of a new hair style he's rocking, swapping out his usual look for straight locks tied up in a ponytail on the back of his head. A lot of people came through on social media with some hilarious jokes on the matter, but considering Tank's prowess in the ring, a lot of folks probably held their tongue, too. We'll see if he ever debuts it in the ring, as ridiculously unpractical as that sounds.

However, considering the many rivalries and contentious relationships in Gervonta Davis' professional career right now, maybe this is ammunition for some more trash-talking from others. Jake Paul, for example, recently got on his high horse after beating Mike Tyson. "Yeah, I mean, I'd be down [for a fight]," he responded to Davis' claims that he would "beat the brakes" off the Paul brother. "Let's run it. Like, I'd be super, super down. Is there a height limit in boxing?" He's already got the short jokes, so this new look certainly sounds like fair game.

Read More: Gervonta Davis Changes Name After Conversion To Islam

Gervonta Davis' New Look

Jokes aside, some of Gervonta Davis' rifts and feuds rope in a lot of other people as well, as 50 Cent recently supported his trolling against Floyd Mayweather. "Ahh Champ [Gervonta] gonna f**k you up champ, I think you should only text him. Tank sharp right now might knock you right the f**k out!" Fif wrote to Money via Instagram. As for how this particular spat even began, it's hard to trace, but it seems like they just interpreted that the opposing side's vague comments were aimed at them and just went on from there.

Social Media Reacts