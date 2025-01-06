Gervonta Davis Has The Internet In Tears Thanks To His New Hairstyle

BYGabriel Bras Nevares137 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Boxing: Davis vs Fonseca
Aug 26, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Gervonta Davis reacts to his victory by knockout against Francisco Fonseca during a boxing match at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Is the ponytail a look for Tank?

Gervonta Davis is one of the most formidable boxers around, but he's not safe from some jabs once the ponytail comes out to play (probably right before a rebraid). Moreover, he recently posted a picture on social media of a new hair style he's rocking, swapping out his usual look for straight locks tied up in a ponytail on the back of his head. A lot of people came through on social media with some hilarious jokes on the matter, but considering Tank's prowess in the ring, a lot of folks probably held their tongue, too. We'll see if he ever debuts it in the ring, as ridiculously unpractical as that sounds.

However, considering the many rivalries and contentious relationships in Gervonta Davis' professional career right now, maybe this is ammunition for some more trash-talking from others. Jake Paul, for example, recently got on his high horse after beating Mike Tyson. "Yeah, I mean, I'd be down [for a fight]," he responded to Davis' claims that he would "beat the brakes" off the Paul brother. "Let's run it. Like, I'd be super, super down. Is there a height limit in boxing?" He's already got the short jokes, so this new look certainly sounds like fair game.

Read More: Gervonta Davis Changes Name After Conversion To Islam

Gervonta Davis' New Look

Jokes aside, some of Gervonta Davis' rifts and feuds rope in a lot of other people as well, as 50 Cent recently supported his trolling against Floyd Mayweather. "Ahh Champ [Gervonta] gonna f**k you up champ, I think you should only text him. Tank sharp right now might knock you right the f**k out!" Fif wrote to Money via Instagram. As for how this particular spat even began, it's hard to trace, but it seems like they just interpreted that the opposing side's vague comments were aimed at them and just went on from there.

Social Media Reacts

Who else is on the list... Ryan Garcia, maybe? There are plenty of folks who probably want to challenge Gervonta Davis and might even make fun of this new look while doing so. Would any of them stand a chance? That's a question for Father Time, and one we'll answer if these hypotheticals even shape out in the first place. But the ponytail looks good... For some people.

Read More: Gervonta Davis Affordable Housing Plans Fall Apart After Block Fire: Watch

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
...