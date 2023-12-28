Gervonta Davis Changes Name After Conversion To Islam

Gervonta Davis has changed his name to Abdul Wahid following his recent conversion to Islam. Directly translated, the name means "Servant [of the] Absolute One" or "Servant [of] Allah". Wahid converted to Islam last week, formalizing his conversation on December 24. He joins the ranks of a number of high-profile Muslim boxers currently fighting. Devin Haney is also an active follower of Islam.

Wahid said he chose to convert in order to further his personal faith journey. It has been a tough year for the boxer. Earlier in the year, he spent 42 days in jail for his 2021 hit-and-run conviction. Wahid had initially served his sentence under house arrest. However, he was remanded to a jail cell after a judge objected to the conditions of his house arrest. As a result, Wahid hasn't fought since he defeated Ryan Garcia in April. His next fight is unknown at this time.

Read More: Gervonta Davis Affordable Housing Plans Fall Apart After Block Fire: Watch

Abdul Wahid Speaks On Potential Naoya Inoue Fight

Meanwhile, Wahid recently addressed fans clamoring for him to fight two-division undisputed champion Naoya Inoue. “I’m not fighting him. He’s NOWHERE near my weight. [I don’t know] why this page keep posting sh-t like this," Wahid said in response to a fan-made poster hyping a fight between the pair. Nicknamed "The Monster", Inoue has made a name for himself as a generational talent at the bantamweight and super-bantamweight divisions. He is currently 26-0 after unifying the super-bantamweight title in a fight against Marlon Tapales.

However, Waid currently fights at a minimum of lightweight, two divisions higher than super-bantamweight. That would mean a massive jump for Inoue to make to be on the same weight level as Wahid. This is more of a case of fans simply wanting to put two generational talents into the same ring, regardless of the logistical obstacles. Who would you like to see Wahid fight next year? Let us know in the comments.

Read More: Shakur Stevenson's Lacklustre Title Fight Blasted By Devin Haney And Ryan Garcia

[via]