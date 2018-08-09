hair stylist
- Pop CultureJada Pinkett-Smith Opens Up On "Rough" Wig She Had To Wear For "The Nutty Professor"The actress opened up about her time on the "Nutty Professor" set, having to don "some crazy wigs," and why the experience ultimately led her to getting her own hair stylist.By Nancy Jiang
- RandomHairstylist Goes Viral For Sensually Handling Lil Baby's Locs: WatchAn Atlanta-based hairstylist is going viral because of a video where she sensually handles Lil Baby's hair.By Alex Zidel
- AnticsTekashi 6ix9ine's New Hair Look Is Even Crazier Than The LastTekashi 6ix9ine is getting a red-rainbow-and-metallic-gold wig for his next look, as revealed by his stylist.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentBlac Chyna Reacts To Hairdresser Assault Case Being Rejected: ReportThe reality star says her accuser was trying to gain fame with false allegations.By Erika Marie
- MusicJennifer Lopez Mourns The Death Of Iconic Hairstylist Oribe Canales: "A True Artist"Rest in peace, Oribe Canales.By Chantilly Post
- MusicNicki Minaj's Hair Stylist Reportedly Quits After Being Blasted For Rapper's EMA WigThe Barbz were not a fan of Nicki's recent hairstyle. By Chantilly Post
- MusicNicky Minaj Fires Entire Glam Team & Hires SZA's HairstylistThe entertainer only has time for the best.By Zaynab
- MusicCardi B's Hair Stylist Explains Her "Crazy & Daring" PersonalityCardi B and her hairstylist have been going strong for years. By Chantilly Post