Mendeecees Harris and Yandy Smith have been together since 2008, although you wouldn't assume that from their headlines. They have so many cheating allegations and other accusations around their relationship that they sometimes feel like a more fresh and volatile union.

Nevertheless, that's not for anyone to speculate on but themselves. Still, other folks continue to scrutinize the Love & Hip Hop couple, including Yandy's former hair stylist Bryant Jamison.

Per The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram, the ex-stylist accused her of allegedly cheating on Mendeecees in London. He made these unconfirmed accusations in a since-deleted IG post with a video and caption to boot.

Basically, Jamison claims they went to London for his birthday, but it allegedly was only so Yandy could cheat with a man she was seeing over there. A picture led Jamison's boyfriend to think he was cheating on him, and Smith did not let Jamison explain that she was actually the one allegedly cheating.

Yandy Smith & Mendeecees Harris

"U a wicked b***h!" Bryant Jamison wrote concerning Mendeecees Harris and Yandy Smith's relationship. "U did a lot of f***ed up s**t and I still gave u a pass! And u still didn't handle me with care! @yandysmith o yeah and the pics with you and his fine a**! U really turned me out. The b***h is so cheap she didn't even get me my own room! And I Don't give A F**k how nobody feel! She did the too me. This is for u. I don't give a f**k o [sic] had it with u!! I'm a Project F***ot is what u said. U Fake b***h from the project. Now what? Never gave a f**k bout what u did with ur p***y it's urs! But u f***ed my s**t up n still wasn't kind too [sic] me. Them evil Green eye!! N that bent ear."

While Mendeecees and Yandy deny these rumors, they continue to pop up here and there along with other relationship drama. We doubt they will respond to every little thing, but this seems particularly close to home. Let's see if Bryant Jamison gets a retort or if this fades away.