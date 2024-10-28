Mendeecees Harris Clowned For His Silence While Yandy Smith Addresses Cheating Rumors

Fans online told Mendeecees to read the room.

Yandy Smith and Mendeecees Harris of Love & Hip Hop have been together for a long time, but plenty of bumps emerged along the way that threatened their relationship. One of these is the latter's cheating rumors that have swirled around for a while now, even leading folks like Alexis Skyy who unwittingly platformed them during a joint Instagram Live session with a friend to apologize for them. However, it seems like they're still going strong. The Neighborhood Talk recently spoke to the couple at the ONE Music Fest, asking them about a viral clip of Yandy popping off on a woman who accused Mendeecees of cheating.

"Chile, we've been at this for, how many years now, babe?" Yandy Smith remarked with Mendeecees Harris by her side. "Too long, there we go. 18 years? 18-and-a-half years. So that has been our story. People been trying to come [at us] forever. [...] But, you know, [her fight with the aforemetioned woman] was a long time ago. Just way after the fact, so, you know. Life has moved on since, life has moved on. But yeah, it got a little crazy that night. I'm glad they bleeped some things out."

However, if you look at the comments section under the Instagram post above, you'll see that a lot of people are not necessarily praising Yandy Smith and Mendeecees Harris. Some of them remarked on the latter's silence during this interview, claiming that he displayed significant disinterest that isn't a good look for these cheating allegations. Others were more sympathetic to Yandy's alleged discomfort and tough situation if Mendeecees and her are still at odds. They advised her to leave him and to fully take stock of his body language and perceived lack of support.