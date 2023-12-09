Finesse2tymes' Beef With His Brother Explained, Rapper Says He's Jealous

Finesse2tymes recently took to Instagram Live to address some unfortunate conflict within his family and set the record straight. Moreover, he spoke on his relationship with his brother, which– if you didn't already hear– is apparently much more strained than you would hope or assume. Apparently, the Memphis MC's brother maintains, he hired goons to jump him, which isn't really something you would expect a family member to do for another. After a lot of discussion on the matter and some more social media subs, the rapper finally came through with a Live session addressing the whole thing.

"I'ma give y'all what happened yesterday," Finesse2tymes' explanation began. "Everybody that got a chain around me, if you got a chain, you earned it. I ain't talking about shooting no n***a or robbing no n***a. If you got a chain, you got it because you put forth an effort in this business. I wanna see you with a chain because you bring value to the table. I wanna see you with the sports brands because you really putting on for this s**t. This n***a mad that he don't got a chain, y'all. He just came back around to me not even a month ago. That's what this n***a mad for. If I get a six, seven bedroom Airbnb, and I got workers who actually working, who actually taking care of the business, guess what I'ma do? I'ma make sure they get a room first. The ones who working.

Read More: Finesse2tymes & FNG Shugga's Gender Reveal Video Is Chaotic AF

Finesse2tymes Explains Tenson With Brother: Watch

"I'm a businessman, I stand on business, I stand on all business," Finesse2tymes went on. "Family will bring you down when it comes to business. Blood will literally take you and squeeze you dry. And when you fall, they won't be there for you no more. They ain't gon' let you sleep on the couch, they ain't gon' let you borrow 50 dollars for no gas money. Quit acting like y'all don't know what family is. Yesterday, the n***a felt a way because he didn't get no room. Him and his b***h, he wanna lay up and f**k– I'm handling business.

"So I get word, 'cause they try not to let that s**t make it to me," he concluded. "I got a chain of command. But it make it to me that this n***a is bodyguarding somebody else's room. These are people that I pay out of my pocket that work, that I'm in contract with and s**t like that. I check his b***h temperature off the muzzle. 'Aye, who you work for?' 'Cause this the b***h's second time doing this s**t. No, n***a, what I say goes! When I say something, that's what it is, n***a. That's his problem: he wanna be me so bad. Ain't no ifs, ands, or buts about that, my n***a." For more news and the latest updates on Finesse2tymes, check back in with HNHH.

Read More: Finesse2Tymes Celebrates Arrival of Baby Girl With Nia Love