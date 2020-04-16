finessed
- MusicFinesse2tymes' Beef With His Brother Explained, Rapper Says He's JealousAccording to the Memphis MC, his brother hasn't yet put the work for the business in to earn a chain from him, which has him feeling mad.ByGabriel Bras Nevares1.6K Views
- MusicFinesse2tymes Wanted In Houston For Allegedly Stealing Rental CarApparently the Memphis MC ended up giving the car to someone else.ByGabriel Bras Nevares923 Views
- MusicFinesse2tymes Responds To Accusations Of Sending Brother As ImpersonatorIs he telling the truth or trying to finesse people two times in a row?ByGabriel Bras Nevares4.9K Views
- MusicFinesse2tymes Allegedly Sent Brother To Impersonate Him For Club AppearanceAccording to a party promoter, the Memphis MC lives up to his name a little too close for comfort.ByGabriel Bras Nevares3.2K Views
- RandomBfb Da Packman Gets Finessed By Fake Lil Durk AccountBfb Da Packman fell for a fake Lil Durk account trying to scam him out of some money.ByAlex Zidel6.6K Views
- SportsMichael Jordan Once Finessed A Bulls Security Guard Out Of $4KMichael Jordan was known for his gambling and sometimes, it used to happen in the Bulls home arena.ByAlexander Cole3.0K Views