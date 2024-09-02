Finesse2Tymes Can't Make His Sister-Wives Get Along During Instagram Live Argument

Bread Gang Launch Dinner Hosted By Moneybagg Yo
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 26: Moneybagg Yo and Finesse2tymes attend Bread Gang Launch Dinner Hosted By Moneybagg Yo on October 26, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)
There's trouble in paradise for Finesse2Tymes.

Finesse2Tymes gets a lot of social media attention for his polyamorous relationship with multiple girlfriends, and you can imagine that it's not always positive. Moreover, this is a complicated and volatile situation to maintain, especially in the public eye where the scrutiny and dirty laundry can come around much more often. Moreover, his main girl Shugg went through his phone and found something that caused an argument between her and the other sister-wives (not actually related, by the way). While on Instagram Live, the rapper tried to mediate this.

He said that picked them because they're not "upper echelon," that he could've bagged Sexyy Red, that they need to have patience, and that Shugg and another female need to get over their beef with one another. Overall, it seems like an absolute mess of a situation for them all to handle, and one we're surprised hasn't imploded already. Nevertheless, Finesse2Tymes is still out performing and having fun with fans, even if he almost swings on them every once in a while. Hopefully he's able to continue his career moves while creating peace in his romantic life, even though that seems to be a problem of his own design.

Finesse2Tymes Tries To Calm His Girlfriends Down

Regardless, Finesse2Tymes is also committed to improving his health. "Weight loss journey going well, thanks for all the prayers, to my fans and supporters much love,” he shared with fans. “Physically I'm 100% better. Mentally I'm not, I think I need to see a therapist. I never been into paying people for advice. This my 4th time starting over. But u know how the saying goes, U fall down 9 time get up 10 times. I use to think money solved everything, Until I got money. Now I’m struggling on mental, physical, spiritual journey. If u have a heart pray for me, I’m at war with myself #Artofwar."

Meanwhile, we'll see what the "Pretty Ricky" MC does about his multiple girlfriends. Maybe they don't want to share him anymore, and maybe they feel like he just picked them all for appearances. It's a lot of drama and plenty of open questions, but we're not sure we want the answer. After all, it's quite the personal and intimate matter that we don't always need to know about.

...