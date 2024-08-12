Finesse2tymes Almost Swings On A Fan During Performance: Watch

Fans were prepared with some hilarious jabs.

Overall, divisive Memphis, Tennessee rapper Finesse2tymes has been on the up and up as of late. He claims he's been doing his best at becoming healthier and dropping some weight. That's definitely one of the hardest things to accomplish, so to help with his journey he's been considering going to therapy. Fans have been reaching out to him throughout this mental bout, and it seems he's really serious about sticking to accomplishing this goal he set out for himself. Additionally, he recently secured his driver's license at the age of 32. Due to his past life as a teenager, which saw him steal cars and sell them, he didn't take a lot of time to grow up in a more normal circumstance.

So, yes, Finesse2tymes is looking to get back on track in a lot of ways. But recently he almost had a minor slip-up. In a recent resurfaced video, the "Back End" MC was putting on a performance at what appears to be a smaller venue. While onstage, a fan comes into view at the base of the platform. He appears to be peering over the railing and potentially looking for something he lost.

Finesse2tymes Gets Roasted For His Windup

Even though this seems to be the case, Finesse2tymes was getting ready to unload on the concertgoer. In the clip, you can see him winding up to land a punch on the guy's face. However, the fan appears to not even be paying attention to the rapper's actions. Fans in the comments section were quick to point this out as well. "I think he was lookin for sum not tryna get on the stage😂😂😂". Others were also poking fun at Finesse's windup, with one adding, "Finesse2tymes said WHY I OTTA! 😂". Another jokes, "Weak ass punch he was about to throw 🤣🤣".

