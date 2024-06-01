Finesse2tymes Remains Committed To His Fitness Journey

Finesse2tymes is serious about his weight loss.

Finesse2tymes has been continuing to share updates on his fitness journey on social media. On Friday, he shared a video of himself lifting weights to Lil Baby's song, "Frozen," while in others, he's been sharing some of the ways he's keeping his diet healthy.

When 2Cool2Blog shared a series of the latest updates on Instagram, fans shared positive messages in the comments section. One user remarked: "Salute. To deal with all the trauma out of coming out of Memphis and breaking the cycle." Another wrote: "He can totally rebrand into Fitness2x and do some great marketing for supplements and mens health when he gets his goals."

Finesse2tymes Arrives At The BET Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Finesse2tymes arrives at the 2023 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Finesse2tymes previously discussed his weight-loss journey in a candid post on social media, last week, revealing that he may need therapy to help his mental health as well. “Weight loss journey going well, thanks for all the prayers, to my fans and supporters much love,” he wrote at the time. “Physically I'm 100% better, Mentally I'm not, I think I need to see a therapist, I never been into paying people for advice.” Before that, he tried going on a 21-day fruit-and-water fast. “This my 4th time starting over,” he wrote in the caption of another post. “But u know how the saying goes, U fall down 9 time get up 10 times. I use to think money solved everthing, Until I got money, Now I’m struggling on mental, physical, spiritual journey, If u have a heart pray for me, I’m at war with myself #Artofwar.”

Finesse2tymes Continues Working On His Health