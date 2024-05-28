Finesse2Tymes Admits He Might Need Therapy Amid Weight Loss Journey

Finesse2Tymes says he's considering going to therapy but has never been one to pay others for advice. He made the admission in a candid update about his weight loss journey on Instagram, over the weekend. In doing so, he also shared a video montage of himself working out, cooking healthy food, and more.

“Weight loss journey going well, thanks for all the prayers, to my fans and supporters much love,” he wrote. “Physically I'm 100% better, Mentally I'm not, I think I need to see a therapist, I never been into paying people for advice.” There was a mix of support and trolling in the comments section. "All these negative comments from black people.. It’s sickening," one user wrote. Another added: "Keep going they ain’t talk bout shii I be glad when school start back so all these kids in the comments can find some else to do with they time."

Finesse2Tymes Attends BET Hip Hop Awards With FNG Shugga

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 3: In this image released on October 10, 2023 Finesse2tymes and FNG Shugga attend BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 3, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Earlier this month, Finesse revealed to his followers that he began a 21-day fruit-and-water fast in an attempt to get in shape. “This my 4th time starting over,” he wrote in the caption to his post at the time. “But u know how the saying goes, U fall down 9 time get up 10 times. I use to think money solved everthing, Until I got money, Now I’m struggling on mental, physical, spiritual journey, If u have a heart pray for me, I’m at war with myself #Artofwar.”

Check out the latest update on his fitness journey above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Finesse2Tymes on HotNewHipHop.

