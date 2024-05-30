Finesse2Tymes Thanks God After Securing His First Driver's License At 32 Years Old

Finesse2Tymes is an artist who has always been brutally honest about his life on social media. Whether it be his past or his present, you can be sure that the rapper is going to give you the god's honest truth. Overall, this can sometimes lead to some embarrassing admissions, especially of a sexual nature. Although other times, Finesse gives us some insight into the struggles he has faced ever since he was a young man. It's refreshing honesty, and it is part of the reason why fans love him.

Recently, Finesse2Tymes took to social media where he revealed that he finally got his driver's license for the first time. This is an interesting development for him as he is 32 years old. For most, it is rare to get your driver's license later in life. However, as the artist explains, he didn't have time to get a driver's license when he was young. Instead, he had to hustle to make a living and get by.

Finesse2Tymes Is Excited

"This just to show how far I’m behind in life , 32 years old , And I never had a drivers license," the artist wrote. "When the average 16-17 year old was taking their drivers license test , I was out stealing cars and selling them to make a living , I’m just now getting my life in order , Thank god for giving me the strength to get my mental , physical, and spiritual health together , Its time to organize and structure my life , I’m the one gone break the generational curse."

When did you get your driver's license? Is getting it later in life even a big deal like some might suggest?

