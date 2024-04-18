Finesse2tymes Makes Baffling Admission About How He Made $200 While Broke

Earlier this week, Finesse2tymes took to social media to open up about the absurb lengths he once went to while broke, and his revelation has left fans shocked and disturbed. In a new clip, he admits that he once watched the mother of his kids have sex with someone else in exchange for roughly $200. According to him, he's simply "cut different," as evidenced by how far he was willing to go for a buck.

For obvious reasons, social media users have a lot to say about his claim, with many arguing that he should have kept this one to himself. "That was a 'take it to the grave' thing," one Instagram commenter says. "Yeah this isn’t a flex," another writes.

Finesse2tymes Admits He Watched The Mother Of His Kids Have Sex With Someone Else For Money

While most viewers are outraged by his admission, others aren't too surprised. He made a similar revelation during his recent, heated online exchange with NBA YoungBoy. Last week, YB posted a photo of Finesse's pregnant girlfriend FNG Shugga in an attempt to taunt him. Instead of being offended, however, Finesse took the opportunity to try to make some cash. He offered the rapper a FaceTime call with the mother-to-be in exchange for $250K. "Somebody tell @nba_youngboy u must forgot I'm from Memphis homie we aint tender #Making #Easy #Money #Pimpin #H*es #Is #Serious," he said at the time. "Tell him come on wit it."

Unfortunately, YB no longer seemed interested. In fact, he fired back with full force, and promptly questioned how the Tennessee-born performer was raised and by who. What do you think of Finesse2tymes revealing that he once witnessed the mother of his kids have sex with someone for $200? What about all of the backlash he's receiving for the shocking revelation? Should he have kept this between them? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

