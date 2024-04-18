Finesse2tymes Makes Baffling Admission About How He Made $200 While Broke

Fans wish Finesse2tymes had kept this one to himself.

BYCaroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
381 Views
2023 Broccoli City Festival

Earlier this week, Finesse2tymes took to social media to open up about the absurb lengths he once went to while broke, and his revelation has left fans shocked and disturbed. In a new clip, he admits that he once watched the mother of his kids have sex with someone else in exchange for roughly $200. According to him, he's simply "cut different," as evidenced by how far he was willing to go for a buck.

For obvious reasons, social media users have a lot to say about his claim, with many arguing that he should have kept this one to himself. "That was a 'take it to the grave' thing," one Instagram commenter says. "Yeah this isn’t a flex," another writes.

Read More: Finesse2tymes Is "Too Zesty," Jucee Froot Declares In Scathing Diss Post

Finesse2tymes Admits He Watched The Mother Of His Kids Have Sex With Someone Else For Money

While most viewers are outraged by his admission, others aren't too surprised. He made a similar revelation during his recent, heated online exchange with NBA YoungBoy. Last week, YB posted a photo of Finesse's pregnant girlfriend FNG Shugga in an attempt to taunt him. Instead of being offended, however, Finesse took the opportunity to try to make some cash. He offered the rapper a FaceTime call with the mother-to-be in exchange for $250K. "Somebody tell @nba_youngboy u must forgot I'm from Memphis homie we aint tender #Making #Easy #Money #Pimpin #H*es #Is #Serious," he said at the time. "Tell him come on wit it."

Unfortunately, YB no longer seemed interested. In fact, he fired back with full force, and promptly questioned how the Tennessee-born performer was raised and by who. What do you think of Finesse2tymes revealing that he once witnessed the mother of his kids have sex with someone for $200? What about all of the backlash he's receiving for the shocking revelation? Should he have kept this between them? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: NBA YoungBoy Blasts Finesse2tymes For Sliding Into His Wife's DMs: Watch

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
Lil Wayne's Lil WeezyAna FestMusicNBA YoungBoy Blasts Finesse2tymes For Sliding Into His Wife's DMs: Watch5.1K
Day N NightMusicNBA YoungBoy Taunts Finesse2tymes By Going At His Child's Mother, He Responds18.4K
2023 BET Awards - ArrivalsMusicFinesse2tymes Lives Up To His Name, Sells Two Artists The Same Verse2.5K
BET Awards 2023 - Pre-ShowMusicFinesse2tymes Celebrates Both Girlfriends' Pregnancies3.0K