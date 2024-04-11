NBA YoungBoy Taunts Finesse2tymes By Going At His Child's Mother, He Responds

When NBA YoungBoy goes for other rappers through social media beef, there's a dangerous chance that he'll open up his shots to many more people in that target's circle. That's what's happening right now to both Finesse2tymes and Real Boston Richey, also known as Boston Richey. They caught unorthodox shots from the "Catch Him" MC, with him posting a picture of Finesse's child's mother on his Instagram Story on Wednesday (April 10) that depicts her in pink lingerie and bunny ears. "I got that bag fr," he captioned, and for another picture he posted of Richey's girlfriend bending over in a car, he added a mountain emoji and a question mark as his caption, possibly an invite to his "Gravedigger Mountain" property.

Finesse2tymes wasted no time in responding to YoungBoy, although he deleted his Instagram posts about the matter shortly after. "Somebody tell @nba_youngboy u must forgot I'm from Memphis homie we aint tender #Making #Easy #Money #Pimpin #H*es #Is #Serious," the "Fat Boy" spitter captioned a since-deleted post. "Tell him come on wit it," he had captioned a repost of YB's picture of his child's mother on his Story. As for Boston Richey, he doesn't seem to have addressed this as of writing this article.

NBA YoungBoy Posts Finesse2tymes & Boston Richey's Partners Online

In fact, he actually got some significantly more pressing and scandalous drama emerge surrounding his partner, as he had to speak on allegations that his girlfriend is underage. Still, this is a topic are that YoungBoy avoided altogether with these inciting posts, and we can't know for sure how earnest or troll-based they are. Regardless, we're sure that this could turn pretty ugly fast, as he's known to be pretty unfiltered, blunt, and combative when he finds himself at odds with others in the game. All we can do is wait and see.

Finesse's Since-Deleted Responses

Meanwhile, the Baton Rouge spitter is actually in another feud right now, as Kodak Black recently called him out for painting his nails. As such, it seems like there's plenty of beef going around in the Never Broke Again universe to keep folks fed. Hopefully they stay on social media and folks realize that animosity doesn't always have to be confrontational. For more news and the latest updates on YoungBoy, Finesse2tymes, and Boston Richey, stick around on HNHH.

