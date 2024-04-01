NBA YoungBoy Family Easter Pictures Have Fans Wondering If They Are His Actual Relatives

NBA YoungBoy has been a hardworking man this year. That should come as no surprise to anyone who listens to hip-hop as he has one of the most robust catalogs. Now, the quality of most of his records is up for debate, but there is no denying his work ethic. So far, YB has put out a plethora of singles, especially on YouTube. Shockingly, none of them were for his most recent project, Compliments of Grave Digger Mountain. On top of that, this offering was actually a surprise to his fans. Many were assuming that his first release of 2024 would be I Just Got A Lot On My Shoulders instead. But, before he puts out another project, NBA YoungBoy wanted to spend some time with his family for Easter as evidenced by the pictures on his IG.

The Louisiana rapper doubled up on the photos, sharing separate ones with his boo and their two children. YB, his nuclear clan, as well as the extended relatives were dressed up in black and white attire. All of the photos were extremely wholesome, and it is nice to see YB looking happy to be with those he loves the most. However, people still had a lot to say about who he was celebrating the holiday with.

NBA YoungBoy Rented A Family?!

Fans could not fathom the fact that the rapper has mostly white family members. The comments were flooded with assumptions and jokes that NBA YoungBoy bought a family for Easter pictures. One person wrote, "I’m dying cus what if he rented these ppl for the pictures 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭" Another adds, When I get rich ima buy me a family too 💯" However, some were just happy to see YB enjoy the company of his loved ones. "N****s see a family at peace and get spooked," one wrote. "These people probably treat him better than his own… he probably gave up on his side of the family…" Whatever his situation is, we are also loving the pictures and the connectedness.

What are your thoughts on NBA YoungBoy and his family posting pictures from Easter? Do you think YB actually "rented" a family to take these with? Why are people making these jokes and assumptions? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding NBA YoungBoy. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the world of music.

