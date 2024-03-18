NBA YoungBoy Announces New Album, "I Just Got A Lot On My Shoulders"

NBA YoungBoy says the project is dropping at some point this year.

JMBLYA Dallas 2019

NBA YoungBoy has announced a new album titled, I Just Got A Lot On My Shoulders. Sharing the cover artwork on Instagram, Sunday, he confirmed that the project will be dropping at some point in 2024, but didn't provide an exact date. "I just got a lot on my shoulder [top hat emoji] ?/?/24," he captioned the post.

In addition to fans sharing plenty of excitement and calls for him to drop the project, others commented on how frequently he's been releasing albums. "You can never get tired of dropping," one fan wrote. Others were disappointed in the cover artwork. "He just don’t care no more his album covers even showing that," another user responded.

NBA YoungBoy Performs During Lil Baby & Friends Concert

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 29: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Rapper NBA YoungBoy performs onstage during Lil Baby & Friends concert to promote the new release of Lil Baby's new album "Street Gossip" at Coca-Cola Roxy on November 29, 2018, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

The announcement of I Just Got A Lot On My Shoulders comes just under two weeks after putting out his latest album, Compliments Of Gravedigger Mountain. Following the release of that project, YoungBoy listed his mansion in Salt Lake City, Utah for sale at $5.5 million. Outside of music, he's currently preparing for trial in the federal gun case for which he's been under house arrest for several years. The United States Attorney for the Middle District of Louisiana recently filed a motion claiming the rapper violated his pre-trial release conditions. "The undersigned has learned that the defendant has violated Condition Number (10) and has informed his supervising officer that he has no intentions to discontinue using the substance that resulted in the violation," they wrote.

NBA YoungBoy Announces New Album & Shares Cover Art

His trial will be kicking off in July of this year. Be on the lookout for further updates on NBA YoungBoy and his upcoming album on HotNewHipHop.

