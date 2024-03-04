NBA YoungBoy Announces New Album, "Compliments Of Gravedigger Mountain"

Prolific Baton Rouge, Louisiana rapper NBA YoungBoy, is going to be living up to that title very soon. The 24-year-old MC has one of the largest catalogs, which is ultra impressive for his age, and he is about to be adding to it on March 8 with Compliments Of Gravedigger Mountain. That is going to the be name of NBA YoungBoy's new album, one that was bound to happen at any moment. The dude has been releasing single after single on YouTube mainly for the last month or two.

In just the past two years YB will have put out 13 overall projects! His relentless desire to put out new music is something that most people are kind of sick of. However, you have to respect him for working as much as he does. Even if it leads to some mediocre songs in the process. The raspy spitter announced the release date and album cover on his Instagram just hours ago.

NBA YoungBoy Unveils The Wintery Cover Art

"3/8," he captioned it simply. Fans are already making jokes about how long this record will be. If you are not familiar with YB's style, he loves to put at least 20 songs on each release. One fan even theorizes that since he is dropping on 03/08, it signifies that 38 songs will make it onto the record. Speaking of which, Genius has a page up with the rumored tracklist so far. Seven songs are currently projected to be on the tape with cuts like "Bnyx Da Reaper," "Run," "No Time," and etc.

