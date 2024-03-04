Natalie Nunn Admits To Creeping With Curtis Golden, Claims She Was On A "Break" With Husband At The Time

Natalie Nunn is a reality TV star who has certainly carved out a nice empire for herself. Through a plethora of shows, including Zeus Network's Baddies, Nunn has been able to rake in millions of dollars. However, in the process, she has created quite a few enemies. Overall, she has no problem speaking out against those detractors. Sometimes, this leads to compromising positions on social media, as we saw earlier today. By now, you all know about the videos of Nunn with Curtis Golden.

These videos were used as proof that Nunn is cheating on her husband, Jacob Payne. Nunn has been accused of this in the past, and it seemed like these videos were the climax of the story. However, Nunn has an explanation for all of it, and she is making sure that her voice is heard loud and clear. In the video below, the reality TV superstar reveals that the videos are actually a couple of years old. Furthermore, she notes that her and her husband were on a break when it all took place.

Read More: Joseline Hernandez Reacts To Surfaced Video Of Natalie Nunn Altercation

Natalie Nunn Speaks

In a separate video, she accuses Golden of trying to extort her. She even says that her husband and even her child know about the videos. None of the people in her family care, and she most certainly does not either. Needless to say, this is one of those controversies that won't be affecting Nunn, anytime soon. The fans in the comments section over at The Neighborhood Talk found the humor in all of this. At the end of the day, Nunn is shameless and she doesn't seem to have much to hide these days.

The Rant Continues

Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the entertainment world. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

Read More: Natalie Nunn Announces Evictions On New "Baddies East" Episode