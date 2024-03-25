Finesse2Tymes Lauded For His Storytelling Skills As He Recounts The Time His Ex Refused Paternity Test Request

Finesse2Tymes is someone who has certainly made a huge impact so far in his career. Overall, he is someone who can make a track go viral. Furthermore, he is someone who knows how to make himself go viral with his antics. One storyline that has followed Finesse2Tymes around is the fact that he is in polyamorous relationships. He has been forthcoming about getting multiple women pregnant at the same time. In fact, he consistently posts himself with his girlfriends and they all seem to be happy together.

Well, in his most recent Instagram live, Finesse2Tymes decided to tell a harrowing story from his youth. Below, you can listen to his story, which goes on for quite some time. Overall, he explains how he met a woman who was also dealing with an older man. Eventually, she got pregnant and said it was Finesse's child. At the time, the two spoke about potential baby names, however, none of the ones discussed were used. This was his first moment of suspicion. Subsequently, the older man continued to come around, and he started to get nervous that the kid wasn't his own.

Finesse2Tymes Tells A Story

After months of sending the child money to make sure he was fed and clothed, Finesse asked the woman for a DNA paternity test. However, she ultimately refused, which left him stunned. It was a story that was riveting from start to finish, and fans on Live Bitez noted as such. "I was so into it! he tells stories and make you feel like you’re there," one person wrote. "He a real storyteller ..he had my full attention," said another.

Let us know what you think of the story told by Finesse2Tymes, in the comments section down below. Also, what is your favorite Finesse2Tymes track? Is he one of your favorites rappers out right now?

