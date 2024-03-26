NBA YoungBoy Has Fans Scratching Their Heads With New Single "Catch Him"

NBA YoungBoy has been the subject of a lot of ridicule throughout his expansive career. At just 24 years old, the Louisiana product has well over 20 albums/mixtapes. All of that has been accomplished in just about eight years as well. It has led to a lot of debates on whether the quality is equal to the quantity. In this case, "Catch Him" is not making a good case for NBA YoungBoy.

Like most of his releases, especially as of late, YB has put the single on YouTube only. And once again, the track is already receiving a ton of views, with well over 400,000 in its first 17 hours. However, fans in his Instagram comments underneath his two latest posts about "Catch Him" have not been glowing. One person writes, "N**** must have gotten cloned bc this definitely not hitting I can’t be the only one 😭" Another chimes in, "Nah man you starting to lose me."

Listen To "Catch Him" By NBA YoungBoy

We can see why a majority of people are feeling this type of way about it. NBA YoungBoy's voice is way too overpowering in the mix and his cadence is all over the place. When you get to around the 40 second mark of the record you will see what we mean by that. The flows are also way off beat, and they are not pleasant to the ears. Hopefully, his next project to follow, I Just Got A Lot On My Shoulders, will be something the fans can enjoy.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "Catch Him," by NBA YoungBoy? Do you agree with the fans that this song is not good, why or why not? Are your favorite artists ones that drop more, or drop less and why? Do you think NBA has fallen off? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding NBA YoungBoy. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

All these guns 'round this b****, all I know is redrum

All this money around this b****, I just know to buy me somethin'

We'll shoot that stick at you and your clique

N****, motherf*** 'bout where you from

N****, I'm with 6 and I'm out that North, you know exactly how I come

Bullets flyin' back to back, bang bang, knock you somethin'

