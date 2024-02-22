NBA YoungBoy Delivers Menacing Bars On Surprise Single "Steppa"

NBA YoungBoy is easily one of the biggest rappers in the world, even if he might be blackballed by mainstream forces. Overall, he is an artist who has been able to capture the youth. Consequently, he is one of the best-streaming artists on platforms such as YouTube. He is also a prolific artist which has helped him remain relevant to an audience that is always moving on to the next thing. YoungBoy's ability to capture people's attention has been incredible to watch and he continues to get fans riled up.

Today, YoungBoy decided to drop off yet another new song. At this point, these releases should not be surprising. Every two to three days, you can expect the artist to come out and drop something new. It's a good habit, especially if he is thinking of coming through with a new album. Below, you can find his latest song and music video, "Steppa." As you will hear, YoungBoy is coming with a whole new energy.

NBA YoungBoy Drops The Visual

This song has those usual piano keys that you would hear on a YoungBoy song. Furthermore, the track has some truly menacing lyrics as YoungBoy speaks on some violent topics. Even the music video itself matches the violent nature of the lyrics. There are braggadocios passages as well that speak to the mindset YoungBoy is embracing right now. Either way, the song is a banger.

Quotable Lyrics:

I was sittin' inside my cell, I was countin' bricks

I was countin' on yo' mail to get me through this

But more than anything I wanted was your loyalty

Like, you ain't fuck with that and ain't nobody fuck with this

