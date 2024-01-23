Finesse2tymes On Why He Sold The Same Verse Twice: "This A Business"

Finesse2tymes has taken to social media to explain why he ended up selling the same verse to two separate artists. He says one of them failed to pay for the proper clearance of the track and simply put it out anyway. In turn, Finesse2tymes decided to sell the verse to another artist.

"You can't get mad if I wanna sell my product to somebody else that you ain't paid for," he argued. "You know what I'm saying? Like, if you ain't paid for it and he paid for it. He paid to get it clear. I can do what I wanna do with my verse. How you gonna tell me what I can, what I can't do with my verse? When you go buy a verse, every rapper, every independent rapper, every up-and-coming rapper, everybody that know me, you know what I'm saying? They know I f*ck with them. I work with budgets and everything. You know what I'm saying? I might want 50, 60, you know what I'm saying, for the verse. You from the street, I might tell you man, 'Give me 30.'"

Read More: Finesse2Tymes And Rick Ross Deliver A Luxurious Listening Experience On "Fat Boy"

Finesse2tymes Performs At Broccoli City Festival

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 15: Finesse2tymes performs live onstage during Broccoli City Festival Day 1 at RFK Stadium on July 15, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

From there, he adds: "But this also a business. This a business. So, you know, if you gonna come get you a verse in a video, you gotta make sure you take care of the business side too. You can't just do the verse in the video and then put it out. That ain't how it go. You gotta pay me for the clearance too. You can't just put the video and the song out. So, basically if you don't pay for the clearance, you really can't even put it out." Check out the full explanation below.

Finesse2tymes Explains How Two Artists Ended Up With The Same Verse

The drama began when TG Kommas came out to say he paid for a verse from Finesse2tymes for his song, "Can't Pay For It," but noticed the verse already appears on Fastmoney Ant's track "All I Want." Be on the lookout for further updates on Finesse2tymes on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Finesse2tymes Lives Up To His Name, Sells Two Artists The Same Verse

[Via]