Finesse2tymes Lives Up To His Name, Sells Two Artists The Same Verse

Finesse2tymes has reminded fans and peers alike that his name speaks for itself, judging by a new clip from TG Kommas. According to him, he paid the rapper to appear on his track "Can't Pay For It," but the verse he provided was also sold to someone else. The verse is featured in Fastmoney Ant's track "All I Want" too, and Finesse2tymes even appeared in music videos for each of the songs.

For obvious reasons, TG Kommas is pretty fed up, and decided to issue a PSA to all of his fellow independent artists. "Do not spend your money with these b*tch a** n***as, man," he explains. "Cuz they will do some funky b*tch a** sh*t and then act like they so business."

TG Kommas Puts Finesse2tymes On Blast

Social media users aren't exactly shocked, and have expectedly come through with plenty of jokes about the rapper's name. "He literally Finessed yall '2 TIMES,'" one user quips. "Giving money to somebody named FINESSE & expecting not to get finessed is beyond me," another says. Finesse2tymes has yet to respond to the allegations. While he hasn't addressed the double-up, Finesse2tymes is certainly no stranger to drama. Most recently, the artist decided to part ways with two of his three girlfriends, focusing all of his attention on FNG Shugga.

According to him, however, he doesn't plan on being a one-woman man for long. He shared what it is he's looking for in his next lady friend on his IG Story. "Shugga the last Black woman I'm dealing with," he wrote. "I want a white [b**ch] or Latino, ya dig? ALL SALT NO PEPPER HIGH BLOOD PRESSURE‼️🗣." What do you think of Finesse2tymes getting accused of giving two different artists the same verse? Are you surprised? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

