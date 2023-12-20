FNG Shugga Is Finesse2tymes' "Last Black Woman," He Wants A "White Bii Or Latino" Next

At this point in his career, Finesse2tymes has accepted that he's an entertainer who isn't for everyone. When first sharing news of his polyamorous relationship with fans, many raised their eyebrows at the Southern star and his three lovers. Over the following months, two of them stepped out of Finesse's life, leaving behind just FNG Shugga, who's presently pregnant with a baby girl. Though he recently informed social media that he's now a one-woman man, on Monday (December 18), Finesse's Instagram Story lit up with a message about what he's looking for in his next woman.

"Shugga the last Black woman I'm dealing with," he wrote to start the week. "I want a white [b**ch] or Latino, ya dig? ALL SALT NO PEPPER HIGH BLOOD PRESSURE‼️🗣," Finesse added. As many have already pointed out, it seems he meant to say "Latina," unless this is his way of letting us know he's interested in exploring more than just other races.

Read More: Finesse2tymes & FNG Shugga's Gender Reveal Video Is Chaotic AF

Finesse2tymes Wants to Explore Outside His Usual Time

Finesse2tymesIGStory

Elsewhere on his profile, the 31-year-old shared a new photo dump that has some speculating he's throwing shade at the late Young Dolph. "I don't even need a gun to kill my enemies 💯 #ArtOfWar," Finesse wrote in his caption. The carousel begins with him faking his death in a gas station parking lot, his body surrounded by $100 bills on the pavement. Other images show off his flashy camo-print vehicles, which look uncomfortably familiar for some hip-hop heads.

Read More: Finesse2tymes BBL Update: 31-Year-Old Wants Internet Sleuths To Mind Their Business

Rapper's New IG Post Garners Mixed Reactions

"I see you Baby Dolph 🐬 camo on the cars and shit 😂," one IG user commented under Finesse2tymes' latest post. "Ni**as swear they hate Dolph but stealing his style 🤦🏾‍♂️😂," another chimed in. Clearly the "How to Act" rapper isn't bothered by his critics, as he wrote back, "It’s coo when they do it 😂🗣️," on Monday evening before getting back to business as usual. Check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

[Via]