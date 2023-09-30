Finesse2Tymes Says He Doesn’t Have A Label Deal

Memphis, Tennesee rapper Finesse2Tymes has been the topic of discussion lately. The rapper has been making headlines as of recently for his relationship situation, in specific. The "How To Act" rapper made the news just days ago for revealing that both of his girlfriends are pregnant. Finesse, who has made it clear that he's in an open relationship, has never been one to shy away from sharing public details about his life. Now, it appears that he's revealing that he doesn't have a label deal. In a cryptic IG story, he shared that he's "nobody's artist."

Finesse2Tymes posted in an IG story today, "I ain't nobody artist… I got partnership deal with em…," Finesse2Tymes wrote. "I'm them n**** business partners, Atlantic distribute the s***." Needless to say, this statement left many fans confused as everyone assumed he was signed to Moneybagg Yo. "N***a we watched him sign to Moneybagg yo wtf," one person wrote. "Why everybody cap about being signed I don’t get it," someone else questioned. "Bro just explained how he is somebody’s artist," another commented.

Moreover, Finesse2Tymes recently disclosed a different personal aspect of his life. He shared on his Instagram story that he relies on Supplemental Security Income (SSI) as a result of a disability. "Mane i don’t know why people keep saying I’m about to be on child support 2x," he wrote on IG. "I get a SSI check, I get disability, if y’all ain’t figured out by now that I need help something wrong. Either be good to big father, or the government gone pay ya." Finesse2Tymes didn't dive into the specifics of his disability, which ultimately came as a surprise to some fans given his extravagant lifestyle that's portrayed on social media. Opening up about his reliance on SSI sheds light on a different facet of the artist's life, revealing the challenges he faces while navigating personal and financial responsibilities.

Subsequently, while the specifics of his deal aren't clear, the news comes as a surprise to most since it was revealed just last year that Finesse2Tymes had inked a deal with Moneybagg Yo's label, Bread Gang. This signing generated significant buzz, given both artists' Memphis roots. While there had been previous tensions between Moneybagg Yo and Finesse2Tymes, they appeared to have resolved their differences, as indicated in an interview on Big Facts. However, Finesse2Tymes' recent post, where he emphasized not being anyone's artist, has caused some to speculate it being a sneak diss directed at the label and Moneybagg Yo. This raises questions about the stability of their partnership and relationship. Stay tuned to HNHH for more music news and updates.

