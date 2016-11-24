label beef
- MusicFinesse2Tymes Says He Doesn't Have A Label DealFans are confused if he's still signed to Moneybagg Yo's Bread Gang.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicOffset Blasts Quality Control Music On TwitterThe Migos icon also lamented the loss of Takeoff, and with both obstacles considered, he took to Twitter to keep expressing frustration.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureJ. Prince Defends Carl Crawford From Megan Thee Stallion, She Claps Back"Beat me in court, not the comment section," the "Traumazine" rapper tweeted in response to Carl Crawford and J Prince's latest claims.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Needed J. Prince's Help For "Savage" Beyonce Remix: ReportJ. Prince reportedly had to sign off on Megan Thee Stallion's big remix of "Savage" with Beyonce.By Rose Lilah
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Says #FREETHEESTALLION In Response To Label WoesMegan Thee Stallion went live on IG to explain that she's being blocked from releasing new music after asking to renegotiate her contract with 1501 Certified Entertainment.By Keenan Higgins
- Original Content5 Reasons Why Lil Uzi Vert Needs To Stay In The GameWe're not ready for Lil Uzi Vert to retire.By Jibril Yassin
- MusicRich The Kid's "R.I.P Rich The Kid" Post Has Fans Wondering What's HappeningThe rapper wiped his entire Instagram page and kept one cryptic post.By Alex Zidel
- MusicCardo Trashes His Label: "Don't Sign To Def Jam Records"Producer Cardo is the latest to have beef with his label.By Alex Zidel
- MusicYFN Lucci: "I Hate This Label Sh-t"YFN Lucci is the latest to sound off on his thoughts towards record labels.By Alex Zidel
- LifeYG Tweets "Fuck Def Jam"YG puts Def Jam on blast in the Twitter sphere.By hnhh