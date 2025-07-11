Chris Brown Pleads Not Guilty To Additional UK Assault Charges

Chris Brown is juggling both his "Breezy Bowl XX" world tour and his alleged assault case in the United Kingdom. According to TMZ, he returned to Southwark Crown Court in London to plead not guilty to additional charges for the alleged incident.

If you didn't already know, Breezy faces accusations of attacking producer Abraham Diaw with a bottle at a London nightclub in 2023. He previously pleaded not guilty to the initial assault charges against him, standing by his supposed innocence and fighting it out in court.

Also, Chris Brown's civil case was dismissed, and it seems like he and Diaw were able to reach a settlement. However, U.K. authorities continue to pursue the criminal case, which led to this not guilty plea for various new charges on Friday morning (July 11).

The new charges are specifically assault causing actual bodily harm and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place. Brown's trial will reportedly begin on October 26 of next year, and Omololu Akinlolu is also a codefendant. He also denied all charges against him, so we'll see what happens.

Meanwhile, Chris Brown's successful tour continues to excel in every metric, whether that's ticket sales, fan reception, or show-stopping spectacle. If you have the money, you probably considered buying a meet and greet ticket if you thought of attending. From what viral pics of these meetings show, Brown is as cheeky and provocative as ever when it comes to his fan interactions.

Elsewhere, Chris Brown may have tried to squash beef thanks to a recent Instagram shoutout. He praised T-Pain after the singer got a dismissive response from Drake, and Brown is purportedly cool with both. The Drizzy bond is a bit less clear, but either way, he took this opportunity to give the autotune king his flowers.