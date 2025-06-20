Chris Brown Pleads Not Guilty In UK Assault Case

Chris Brown is currently touring the world with the "Breezy Bowl XX" trek, but he has a big legal cloud hovering over the whole process. This refers to his case in the United Kingdom over an alleged nightclub assault in 2023, which he recently showed up to London court for.

According to TMZ, Breezy went to Southwark Crown Court on Friday morning (June 20) to plead not guilty to his grievous bodily harm charge. He stands accused of allegedly throwing a bottle at producer Abraham Diaw inside the Tape nightclub in February of 2023. The singer's alleged accomplice Omololu Akinlolu also pleaded not guilty to the same charge.

Chris Brown's assault case did not require a plea regarding charges of assault, bodily harm, and possession of a dangerous weapon in a public place, but it went through anyway. He also stands accused of allegedly attacking the producer during this bottle incident via punches and kicks.

For those unaware, Chris Brown's arrest last month in the UK had him behind bars for about a week before he secured bail. As part of his conditions, he must attend his court hearings.

Chris Brown Tour

However, the court also allowed for the continuation of the Chris Brown "Breezy Bowl XX" world tour, as they returned his passport so he could do what he needs to do in the UK, Europe, and beyond. We will see whether or not these two narratives for him continue to cross over, or if they will not overlap at all.

Elsewhere, Chris Brown is also putting out new music these days, as he recently dropped his "Holy Blindfold" single amid his concert series' kickoff. Ironically enough, one of his first shows was in Manchester, and he cheekily thanked the jail staff for being nice there just under a month earlier.

We will see exactly how the Virginia native manages this complex web of legal trouble and exciting moment of worldwide touring. It's a very difficult balance to reach, but he has plenty of resources to cover his bases. This case has been in the works for a while, so fans are antsy for its conclusion.