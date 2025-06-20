Chris Brown Pleads Not Guilty In UK Assault Case

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 95 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Chris Brown Pleads Not Guilty UK Assault Case Music News
Feb 26, 2012; Orlando, FL, USA; Recording artist Chris Brown sits court side at the 2012 NBA All-Star Game at the Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Chris Brown was arrested in the United Kingdom last month ahead of his massive "Breezy Bowl XX" world tour.

Chris Brown is currently touring the world with the "Breezy Bowl XX" trek, but he has a big legal cloud hovering over the whole process. This refers to his case in the United Kingdom over an alleged nightclub assault in 2023, which he recently showed up to London court for.

According to TMZ, Breezy went to Southwark Crown Court on Friday morning (June 20) to plead not guilty to his grievous bodily harm charge. He stands accused of allegedly throwing a bottle at producer Abraham Diaw inside the Tape nightclub in February of 2023. The singer's alleged accomplice Omololu Akinlolu also pleaded not guilty to the same charge.

Chris Brown's assault case did not require a plea regarding charges of assault, bodily harm, and possession of a dangerous weapon in a public place, but it went through anyway. He also stands accused of allegedly attacking the producer during this bottle incident via punches and kicks.

For those unaware, Chris Brown's arrest last month in the UK had him behind bars for about a week before he secured bail. As part of his conditions, he must attend his court hearings.

Read More: Tory Lanez's Team Claims That He Will Be Freed "Later This Year"

Chris Brown Tour
NCAA Womens Basketball: UCLA at Southern California
Jan 14, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Rapper Saweetie, fashion designer Tracey Mills and singer-songwriter Chris Brown attend the game between the USC Trojans and the UCLA Bruins at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

However, the court also allowed for the continuation of the Chris Brown "Breezy Bowl XX" world tour, as they returned his passport so he could do what he needs to do in the UK, Europe, and beyond. We will see whether or not these two narratives for him continue to cross over, or if they will not overlap at all.

Elsewhere, Chris Brown is also putting out new music these days, as he recently dropped his "Holy Blindfold" single amid his concert series' kickoff. Ironically enough, one of his first shows was in Manchester, and he cheekily thanked the jail staff for being nice there just under a month earlier.

We will see exactly how the Virginia native manages this complex web of legal trouble and exciting moment of worldwide touring. It's a very difficult balance to reach, but he has plenty of resources to cover his bases. This case has been in the works for a while, so fans are antsy for its conclusion.

Read More: Tory Lanez Blasts TMZ For Interviewing Man Who Stabbed Him

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Chris Brown Charged Grievous Bodily Harm UK Prison Music News Music Chris Brown Officially Charged With Grievous Bodily Harm While In U.K. Prison 3.8K
Tycoon Music Festival Music Chris Brown Released On $6.7M Bail: What Happens Next? 4.2K
Chris Brown Thanks Manchester Jail UK Show Arrest Music News Music Chris Brown Cheekily Thanks Manchester Jail At UK Show After Controversial Arrest 864
In My Feelz Festival 2022 Music Chris Brown Excitedly Breaks His Silence After Being Granted Bail In UK Assault Case 1.8K