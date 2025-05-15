Chris Brown Reportedly Arrested In The UK For Alleged "Grievous Bodily Harm"

Jan 14, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Singer-songwriter Chris Brown attends the game between the USC Trojans and the UCLA Bruins at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Chris Brown's alleged arrest reportedly stems from a bottle-throwing incident from two years ago at a London nightclub.

Chris Brown may be calling for another artist's freedom in the case of the Tory Lanez controversy, but he has his own legal hurdles to handle. According to TMZ, police in the United Kingdom arrested him on Thursday (May 15) over an alleged nightclub incident from two years ago.

The singer entered custody at a hotel in Manchester due to "suspicion of grievous bodily harm," per law enforcement sources. According to The Sun, police arrested him hours after he landed on a private jet in Manchester Airport.

In February of 2023, Brown allegedly attacked music producer Abe Diaw with a bottle. This alleged Tape nightclub incident in London's Mayfair section is what prompted this arrest.

Back when this allegedly happened, Diaw told The Sun that Breezy allegedly smashed a bottle over his head, punched him, and kicked him. TMZ did not receive a response to their request for a comment from Brown's team. He has seemingly not addressed this at press time.

"We can confirm that Chris Brown was involved in an incident with our client," Abe Diaw's lawyer Ryan J. Daneshrad alleged to the outlet. They sued Brown over this incident back in 2023. "The injuries sustained are serious. We are pursuing all legal remedies to hold him accountable. At this time, we will let the facts speak for themselves through the proper legal channels."

Chris Brown Arrested
NCAA Basketball: Division I Championship-Baylor vs St. Marys
Mar 26, 2010; Houston, TX, USA; Recording artist Chris Brown (center) in attendance during the game between the Baylor Bears against the St. Marys Gaels in the semifinals of the south regional in the 2010 NCAA mens basketball tournament at Reliant Stadium. Baylor defeated St. Marys 72-49. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

We will see if, how, or when the R&B superstar will address this arrest or respond to these allegations again. Elsewhere, Chris Brown is making other legal moves, such as his attempts to protect his personal information in a $90 million dog attack lawsuit.

As for this case with Abe Diaw, the producer claimed that Chris Brown ignored his lawsuit, so we will see if this arrest changes that story.

